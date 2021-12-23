- IN
Mets holiday wish list for 2022 season
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 45m
From a healthy Jacob deGrom to a return of the superstar version of Francisco Lindor, here are some narratives that Mets fans should be wishing for this holiday season.
Watch: Mets Expected Top IFA Simon Juan Crush Baseballs
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 1h
The Mets are expected to sign outfielder Simon Juan when the 2022 international free agency period begins according to Baseball America. Juan is expected to receive a bonus around $2 million.I
Lockout keeping Buck Showalter from getting to know Mets - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 1h
The 2022 Mets will feature some of baseball’s biggest and most competitive stars. There’s Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom, Starling Marte, Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor.
Gammons: Buck Showalter will change the Mets culture, as he has for every team he’s managed – The Athletic
by: Dan Barbarisi — The Athletic 2h
Showalter as manager is part architect, part Sag Harbor construction baron, part "This Old House" producer.
2021 Draft in Review: RHP, Mike Vasil
by: Doug M — Mets Minors 2h
Mike Vasil, RHPB/T: R/R Ht: 6'5 Wt:225 LBAge: March 19, 2000 (21 years old)Acquired: Mets 2021 8th round draft pick (Virginia)2021 Stats (FCL): 0-0, 1.29 ERA, 3 G, 3 GS, 7,.0 IP, 0.4
Mets COTW: 1987 Topps Tiffany Ron Darling
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 3h
Ode to Sports: A year when games and fans came off the bench | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 3h
Essentially better, wouldn't you say?Fans back in the stands and games back in play.Clearly more settled but far from routine:Some shots from the arc, some for the vaccine.A year on the rebound crissc
Buck Showalter, a Baltimore perspective: Part 1—A conversation with Mark Brown of Camden Chat
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3h
I asked the managing editor of Camden Chat, who has watched far more games managed by Buck Showalter than I have, about who Buck Showalter is as a manager, his fit for the Mets, and his legacy in Baltimore.
