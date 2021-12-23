New York Mets

WFAN
Mets holiday wish list for 2022 season

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 45m

From a healthy Jacob deGrom to a return of the superstar version of Francisco Lindor, here are some narratives that Mets fans should be wishing for this holiday season.

Mets Merized
Watch: Mets Expected Top IFA Simon Juan Crush Baseballs

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 1h

The Mets are expected to sign outfielder Simon Juan when the 2022 international free agency period begins according to Baseball America. Juan is expected to receive a bonus around $2 million.I

Daily News
Lockout keeping Buck Showalter from getting to know Mets - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 1h

The 2022 Mets will feature some of baseball’s biggest and most competitive stars. There’s Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom, Starling Marte, Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor.

The Athletic
Gammons: Buck Showalter will change the Mets culture, as he has for every team he’s managed – The Athletic

by: Dan Barbarisi The Athletic 2h

Showalter as manager is part architect, part Sag Harbor construction baron, part "This Old House" producer.

Mets Minors
2021 Draft in Review: RHP, Mike Vasil

by: Doug M Mets Minors 2h

Mike Vasil, RHPB/T: R/R  Ht: 6'5  Wt:225 LBAge: March 19, 2000 (21 years old)Acquired: Mets 2021 8th round draft pick (Virginia)2021 Stats (FCL): 0-0, 1.29 ERA, 3 G, 3 GS, 7,.0 IP, 0.4

Mets 360

Mets COTW: 1987 Topps Tiffany Ron Darling

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 3h

Newsday
Ode to Sports: A year when games and fans came off the bench | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 3h

Essentially better, wouldn't you say?Fans back in the stands and games back in play.Clearly more settled but far from routine:Some shots from the arc, some for the vaccine.A year on the rebound crissc

Amazin' Avenue
Buck Showalter, a Baltimore perspective: Part 1—A conversation with Mark Brown of Camden Chat

by: Allison McCague SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3h

I asked the managing editor of Camden Chat, who has watched far more games managed by Buck Showalter than I have, about who Buck Showalter is as a manager, his fit for the Mets, and his legacy in Baltimore.

