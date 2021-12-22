New York Mets

Rising Apple
NY Mets Thursday Thought: Most owners don't understand their purpose, but one does

by: N/A Fansided: Rising Apple 1h

The New York Mets are in an interesting position with their owner. Steve Cohen is by far the richest owner in baseball and one of the wealthiest owners in all s

BallNine

Fixing the Leadership Gap

by: Kevin Kernan BallNine 12m

The tide is not yet totally turning in the game, but a number of teams have had the good sense to hire true leaders to man the dugout and to the Mets credit, they have hired Buck Showalter.

Mets Daddy

Jacob deGrom Needs Great 2022 To Bolster Hall Of Fame Chances

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 1h

Heading into the 2020 season, Jacob deGrom was definitively the best pitcher on the planet. He was coming off back-to-back Cy Young awards, and he was doing things only Hall of Fame pitchers do. Ce…

Rising Apple
NY Mets Free Agent Retrospective: Bringing Todd Pratt from pizza to Piazza

by: N/A Fansided: Rising Apple 1h

Before he was with the New York Mets, Todd Pratt spent much of the 1996 MLB season working part-time for Domino’s. When he wasn't making people happy with pizza

WFAN
Mets holiday wish list for 2022 season

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 3h

From a healthy Jacob deGrom to a return of the superstar version of Francisco Lindor, here are some narratives that Mets fans should be wishing for this holiday season.

Mets Merized
Watch: Mets Expected Top IFA Simon Juan Crush Baseballs

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 3h

The Mets are expected to sign outfielder Simon Juan when the 2022 international free agency period begins according to Baseball America. Juan is expected to receive a bonus around $2 million.I

Daily News
Lockout keeping Buck Showalter from getting to know Mets - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 3h

The 2022 Mets will feature some of baseball’s biggest and most competitive stars. There’s Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom, Starling Marte, Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor.

The Athletic
Gammons: Buck Showalter will change the Mets culture, as he has for every team he’s managed – The Athletic

by: Dan Barbarisi The Athletic 4h

Showalter as manager is part architect, part Sag Harbor construction baron, part "This Old House" producer.

Mets Minors
2021 Draft in Review: RHP, Mike Vasil

by: Doug M Mets Minors 4h

Mike Vasil, RHPB/T: R/R  Ht: 6'5  Wt:225 LBAge: March 19, 2000 (21 years old)Acquired: Mets 2021 8th round draft pick (Virginia)2021 Stats (FCL): 0-0, 1.29 ERA, 3 G, 3 GS, 7,.0 IP, 0.4

