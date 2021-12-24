New York Mets

Mack's Mets
70031089_thumbnail

Player Profile: Brett Baty

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 3h

  Brett Baty .  Background , Stats , Videos . Back ground: 3B/OF, Bats Left, Throws Right, DOB 11/13/1999; Drafted: 2019 June Amat...

Call To The Pen

New York Mets hoping for market for Dominic Smith

by: David Hill Fansided: Call To The Pen 4m

It was not that long ago that Dominic Smith seemed to be a potential building block for the New York Mets. A consensus top 100 prospect prior to the 2016 s...

WardyNYM

Report: Mets Putting Jeff McNeil On Trade Block (New York Mets News)

by: WardyNYM YouTube: WardyNYM 1h

New to the channel? Hit that subscribe and like button if you enjoyed this kind of Mets content! Helps us reach our next subscriber goal of 13K!Pat Ragazzo’s...

Audacy
70032525_thumbnail

Report: Mets looking to place Jeff McNeil on trading block

by: Jordan Cohn Audacy 2h

According to Pat Ragazzo of Inside The Mets, a part of Sports Illustrated, the Mets intend to make Jeff McNeil available on the trading block after a disappointing 2021 campaign that featured an infamous altercation with Francisco Lindor.

Faith and Fear in Flushing

Do You Know Where You’re Going To?

by: Greg Prince Faith and Fear in Flushing 2h

In Bicentennial Detroit, when Mark Fidrych was in full flight, The Bird was the word. For us lately, -ward has been the word. Was this one? I did it in 1984. I did it in 2007.

MLB Trade Rumors
70030919_thumbnail

Mets Looking To Trade Jeff McNeil, Dominic Smith?

by: Mark Polishuk MLB Trade Rumors 3h

With both Jeff McNeil and Dominic Smith coming off disappointing 2021 seasons, "there is some expectation within the industry the …

The Score
70030795_thumbnail

Report: Mets plan to shop McNeil after lockout ends

by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb The Score 3h

Jeff McNeil's difficult 2021 season may spell an end to his tenure in Flushing.The New York Mets are planning to make the former All-Star utility player available in trade talks once the lockout ends, sources told Pat Ragazzo of Sports Illustrated. Their goal is to trade him for pitching help,...

Mets Daddy

Die Hard Is A Christmas Movie

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 3h

Or, maybe, it isn’t. Really, who cares? If you want to watch it as part of your Christmas tradition? Great. Snuggle up next to the fire with some cocoa and cookies and watch some heartwarming…

