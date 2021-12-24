Player Profile: Brett Baty

Good Fundies Brian, predicting the Mets moves with 99% accuracy now that the front office is being run by smart people. McNeil is the obvious trade chip, though don't expect the Mets to sell low on him. They'll do something else.

Good Fundies Brian I think McNeil is gone because he doesn't vibe with Lindor. Nothing wrong with that. Some other team will take a chance on him. Use him to fill a need (SP? RP?). And depending on how much $ is left, I'd prioritize a SP then Bryant.