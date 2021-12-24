- IN
Report: Mets Putting Jeff McNeil On Trade Block (New York Mets News)
Report: Mets looking to place Jeff McNeil on trading block
by: Jordan Cohn — Audacy 1h
According to Pat Ragazzo of Inside The Mets, a part of Sports Illustrated, the Mets intend to make Jeff McNeil available on the trading block after a disappointing 2021 campaign that featured an infamous altercation with Francisco Lindor.
Do You Know Where You’re Going To?
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 2h
In Bicentennial Detroit, when Mark Fidrych was in full flight, The Bird was the word. For us lately, -ward has been the word. Was this one? I did it in 1984. I did it in 2007.
Player Profile: Brett Baty
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 3h
Brett Baty . Background , Stats , Videos . Back ground: 3B/OF, Bats Left, Throws Right, DOB 11/13/1999; Drafted: 2019 June Amat...
Mets Looking To Trade Jeff McNeil, Dominic Smith?
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 3h
With both Jeff McNeil and Dominic Smith coming off disappointing 2021 seasons, "there is some expectation within the industry the …
Report: Mets plan to shop McNeil after lockout ends
by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb — The Score 3h
Jeff McNeil's difficult 2021 season may spell an end to his tenure in Flushing.The New York Mets are planning to make the former All-Star utility player available in trade talks once the lockout ends, sources told Pat Ragazzo of Sports Illustrated. Their goal is to trade him for pitching help,...
Die Hard Is A Christmas Movie
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 3h
Or, maybe, it isn’t. Really, who cares? If you want to watch it as part of your Christmas tradition? Great. Snuggle up next to the fire with some cocoa and cookies and watch some heartwarming…
New York Mets rumors: Jeff McNeil to be traded for starting pitching?
by: Kevin Henry — Fansided: Call To The Pen 3h
According to a report citing sources, the New York Mets intend to make infielder/outfielder Jeff McNeil available for a trade once the current MLB lockout ...
Subway To Shea Ep. 47: #Mets Hire Buck Showalter (w/ @ragazzoreport) #LGM #LFGM #MetsTwitter https://t.co/9HkLVeE8yHBlogger / Podcaster
RT @Mets: 🏟 RT TO WIN 🏟 Retweet this for a chance to win a tour of the #Mets museum with a former Met courtesy of the Mets Virtual Vault. #MetsMonthOfGifts Visit the vault 👉 https://t.co/OSmg0VTYW1 https://t.co/1TU93yOCOoBlogger / Podcaster
Y’all are forgetting how good this guy is. Francisco Lindor is a 4x All-Star & 2x Gold Glover. Over his seven year career, he has hit .278, .343 OBP, .821 SLG, 158 HR’s, and 1000 hits. He is our franchise player & will get back to his old ways in ‘22 and beyond. Believe it. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Good Fundies Brian, predicting the Mets moves with 99% accuracy now that the front office is being run by smart people. McNeil is the obvious trade chip, though don't expect the Mets to sell low on him. They'll do something else.I think McNeil is gone because he doesn't vibe with Lindor. Nothing wrong with that. Some other team will take a chance on him. Use him to fill a need (SP? RP?). And depending on how much $ is left, I'd prioritize a SP then Bryant.Blogger / Podcaster
Not one message this Christmas, but four. Shoutout to Vince Vaughn.Minors
A solid first year in the pros for @kev_kendall. 💪Minors
