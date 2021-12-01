- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
The Transformation of the Mets
by: N/A — Talkin' Mets 5h
Mike Silva reacts to the Buck Showalter press conference, worries about the rumors of the Mets trading Jeff McNeil off a bad season, and wonders if there is another big bat in the future post-lockout.
Why did Dominic Smith struggle so in 2021?
