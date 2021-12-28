- IN
Mets promote Zauzmer to asst. GM (source)
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 2h
NEW YORK -- In a continuation of their front-office renovation, the Mets have promoted Ben Zauzmer to assistant general manager, a source told MLB.com on Tuesday. Zauzmer had been the club's director of analytics for roughly a year after the Mets hired him away from the Dodgers. Zauzmer joins Bryn
