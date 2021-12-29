Look, in my opinion the only logical way to compare players from bygone eras is to consider their level of dominance among their peers. Ruth hit more HRs in certain seasons than entire teams and hit for avg. No chemical enhancements unless they had preservatives in hot dogs then.

Nate Gelb HowieRose The Joey Gallo comparison is a bit strong, yes, but how do you know for certain that the Babe would be just as great a player in todays game as he was 100 years ago?? I don’t understand why it’s off limits to ask that question, Howie. I still have never heard a good answer to it.