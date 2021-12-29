- IN
MLB free-agent tracker: Carlos Correa, Kris Bryant remained unsigned with baseball in lockout - CBSSports.com
by: R.J. Anderson — CBS Sports 47m
There was a flurry of activity ahead of the MLB lockout, however
5 Potential Mets BLOCKBUSTER Trades (New York Mets News & Rumors)
by: WardyNYM — YouTube: WardyNYM 4m
Head to the DraftKings app NOW and use promo code LGM when you sign up so they know I sent you! Click here: http://dkng.co/lgmIf you or someone you know has ...
MMO Free Agent Profile: Eddie Rosario
by: Nate Mendelson — Mets Merized Online 3h
Eddie RosarioPosition: LFBats/Throws: L/RAge: 30 (9/28/1991)Traditional Stats: 111 games, .259/.305/.435, 14 HR, 62 RBI, 19 2B, 11 SBAdvanced Stats: 98 wRC+, 0.9 fWAR, .316 wOBADefensive
Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Drew Smith
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 3h
Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Drew Smith
10 best Mets sound bites from 2021
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 4h
SNY takes a look back at best sound bites from the 2021 New York Mets, featuring Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor, Kevin Pillar, and more.
Player Profile - Josh Walker
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 4h
Josh Walker - Stock Photo by Herm Card; Herm4444@gmail.com Background , Stats , Videos . Back ground: Josh Walker . Starting Pitcher, Bats ...
Can MLB’s Biggest Disappointments of 2021 Return to Form?
by: Will Laws — Sports Illustrated 4h
Cody Bellinger and Anthony Rendon are among the stars who had down years.
Steve Cohen’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 4h
The opening of the entire 2020 baseball season was pushed back to July and the Mets had their first three games of 2021 postponed when too many Nationals tested positive.
Look, in my opinion the only logical way to compare players from bygone eras is to consider their level of dominance among their peers. Ruth hit more HRs in certain seasons than entire teams and hit for avg. No chemical enhancements unless they had preservatives in hot dogs then.@HowieRose The Joey Gallo comparison is a bit strong, yes, but how do you know for certain that the Babe would be just as great a player in todays game as he was 100 years ago?? I don’t understand why it’s off limits to ask that question, Howie. I still have never heard a good answer to it.TV / Radio Personality
-
Because we were out of town, my wife and I just did our Christmas exchange. Look what she got me for my autograph collections.Blogger / Podcaster
-
The amount of people thinking this is real lmaoSaquon Barkley was just asked if he wants to burn down the Bears stadium?!?! How do these guys get press passes. https://t.co/Mjsy7mmupGBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Congratulations. That might be the dumbest tweet in the entire history of dumb tweets. Second dumbest is not even within visual range yet.@HowieRose @reelbraddavis Baseball is in love with its past, he played in the early 1900’s! If he played today he’s Joey Gallo at best.TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @HowieRose: @reelbraddavis Leaving Babe Ruth off of any of these lists is preposterous. He is simply the greatest baseball player who ever lived. You start with him.TV / Radio Personality
-
A win is a win. Sounds like UCLA deserves a loss, too!NC State accepted the Holiday Bowl trophy after the game’s cancelation and will count the win in the school record book. https://t.co/Q4tdDNIaJABeat Writer / Columnist
