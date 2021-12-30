- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Counting down the Top 10 NY sports stories of 2021: No. 2 - Mets sign Max Scherzer
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 3h
We're counting down the Top 10 New York sports stories of 2021. Here is No. 2, featuring New York Mets RHP Max Scherzer...
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Marcus Stroman
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 6m
Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Marcus Stroman
5 statistical trends the Mets need to change - New York Daily News
by: Matthew Roberson — NY Daily News 33m
The theme of the Mets’ offseason is transformation.
Adam Jones on Mets Hire of Showalter
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 39m
Former player Adam Jones shares his thoughts on the Mets hiring Buck Showalter for manager, and his own experiences playing for him.Check out http://m.mlb.co...
Quick Hits: Cubs, Breslow, Orioles, Hitting Coaches, Guardians, Tito
by: Darragh McDonald — MLB Trade Rumors 40m
In an article at The Athletic, Sahadev Sharma makes five predictions for the 2022 Cubs, including one that Craig Breslow …
Lockout hurts Braves' chance to cash in on championship | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 1h
(AP) -- World Series champions for the first time in 26 years, the Atlanta Braves were all set to cash in.With young stars like Ronald Acuña Jr., to go along with a swanky ballpark and surrounding en
MMO Free Agent Profile: Kenley Jansen, RP
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 1h
Kenley JansenPosition: RPBats/Throws: R/RAge: 34 (9/30/1987)Traditional Stats: 69 G, 69 IP, 4-4, 2.22 ERA, 1.043 WHIP, 38 SV, 86 K, 36 BBAdvanced Stats: 185 ERA+, 1.8 fWAR, 2.3 bWAR, 30.9
RIGHT NOW… the Top 13 RHPs in the 2022 Draft (UPDATED)
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 3h
(research through 12-28-21) 1. Dylan Lesko (1) 6-3 170 Buford HS (GA) 93-96, T99 FB (1900-2300 rpm) ...
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Not sure if there’s a better five-year stretch by a pitcher than what Sandy Koufax did from 1962-1966. 181 G (176 GS), 111-34 record 1.95 ERA, 167 ERA+, 0.926 WHIP 100 CG, 33 SHO, 40.8 bWAR 57% of his starts in that span were COMPLETE GAMES! Averaged an 8.0 WAR per season.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @PeterVecsey1: Celtics last night: 4-42 from 3. Takes a lot of coaching to set up 42 3’s. Like zero coaching. Throughout the NBA! Get that direct deposit. Fake a news conference with a straight face and go home. Bill Sharman begs forgiveness for inventing the 3…TV / Radio Personality
-
Happy 86th Birthday to former Brooklyn Dodger and 1st Ballot Hall of Famer, Sandy Koufax!Blog / Website
-
RT @jay_jaffe: Here it is, my 2022 Hall of Fame ballot (accompanied by a glass of Brooklyn Black Ops and some artwork from my daughter), plus my @fangraphs explainer. Honored to vote again (last year was my first). https://t.co/xgnd62ZMGo https://t.co/8xR1vcVZ85Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @mikemayer22: Brett Baty, now a top 20 prospect in baseball according to multiple publications, had a .855 OPS between High-A Brooklyn and Double-A Binghamton in 2021. https://t.co/R9V4kiNJzDSuper Fan
-
Among 377 minor league hitters with a min. 400 PAs in 2021, Francisco Álvarez was one of six to record an ISO of at least .275 & post an OBP of at least .375. @Metsmerized #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets