Quick Hits: Cubs, Breslow, Orioles, Hitting Coaches, Guardians, Tito
by: Darragh McDonald — MLB Trade Rumors 41m
In an article at The Athletic, Sahadev Sharma makes five predictions for the 2022 Cubs, including one that Craig Breslow …
Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Marcus Stroman
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 6m
5 statistical trends the Mets need to change - New York Daily News
by: Matthew Roberson — NY Daily News 33m
The theme of the Mets’ offseason is transformation.
Adam Jones on Mets Hire of Showalter
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 40m
Former player Adam Jones shares his thoughts on the Mets hiring Buck Showalter for manager, and his own experiences playing for him.Check out http://m.mlb.co...
Lockout hurts Braves' chance to cash in on championship | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 1h
(AP) -- World Series champions for the first time in 26 years, the Atlanta Braves were all set to cash in.With young stars like Ronald Acuña Jr., to go along with a swanky ballpark and surrounding en
MMO Free Agent Profile: Kenley Jansen, RP
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 1h
Kenley JansenPosition: RPBats/Throws: R/RAge: 34 (9/30/1987)Traditional Stats: 69 G, 69 IP, 4-4, 2.22 ERA, 1.043 WHIP, 38 SV, 86 K, 36 BBAdvanced Stats: 185 ERA+, 1.8 fWAR, 2.3 bWAR, 30.9
RIGHT NOW… the Top 13 RHPs in the 2022 Draft (UPDATED)
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 3h
(research through 12-28-21) 1. Dylan Lesko (1) 6-3 170 Buford HS (GA) 93-96, T99 FB (1900-2300 rpm) ...
Counting down the Top 10 NY sports stories of 2021: No. 2 - Mets sign Max Scherzer
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 3h
We're counting down the Top 10 New York sports stories of 2021. Here is No. 2, featuring New York Mets RHP Max Scherzer...
Not sure if there’s a better five-year stretch by a pitcher than what Sandy Koufax did from 1962-1966. 181 G (176 GS), 111-34 record 1.95 ERA, 167 ERA+, 0.926 WHIP 100 CG, 33 SHO, 40.8 bWAR 57% of his starts in that span were COMPLETE GAMES! Averaged an 8.0 WAR per season.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @PeterVecsey1: Celtics last night: 4-42 from 3. Takes a lot of coaching to set up 42 3’s. Like zero coaching. Throughout the NBA! Get that direct deposit. Fake a news conference with a straight face and go home. Bill Sharman begs forgiveness for inventing the 3…TV / Radio Personality
Happy 86th Birthday to former Brooklyn Dodger and 1st Ballot Hall of Famer, Sandy Koufax!Blog / Website
RT @jay_jaffe: Here it is, my 2022 Hall of Fame ballot (accompanied by a glass of Brooklyn Black Ops and some artwork from my daughter), plus my @fangraphs explainer. Honored to vote again (last year was my first). https://t.co/xgnd62ZMGo https://t.co/8xR1vcVZ85Blogger / Podcaster
RT @mikemayer22: Brett Baty, now a top 20 prospect in baseball according to multiple publications, had a .855 OPS between High-A Brooklyn and Double-A Binghamton in 2021. https://t.co/R9V4kiNJzDSuper Fan
Among 377 minor league hitters with a min. 400 PAs in 2021, Francisco Álvarez was one of six to record an ISO of at least .275 & post an OBP of at least .375. @Metsmerized #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
