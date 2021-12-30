- IN
The Seasons are Passing One by One
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 20s
Playing to the Southern California studio audience was one of Johnnys staples, and Chavez Ravine was certainly within driving distance. The other I dont remember. That was 1955.
Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Marcus Stroman
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 3h
Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Marcus Stroman
5 statistical trends the Mets need to change - New York Daily News
by: Matthew Roberson — NY Daily News 3h
The theme of the Mets’ offseason is transformation.
Adam Jones on Mets Hire of Showalter
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 4h
Former player Adam Jones shares his thoughts on the Mets hiring Buck Showalter for manager, and his own experiences playing for him.Check out http://m.mlb.co...
Quick Hits: Cubs, Breslow, Orioles, Hitting Coaches, Guardians, Tito
by: Darragh McDonald — MLB Trade Rumors 4h
In an article at The Athletic, Sahadev Sharma makes five predictions for the 2022 Cubs, including one that Craig Breslow …
Lockout hurts Braves' chance to cash in on championship | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 4h
(AP) -- World Series champions for the first time in 26 years, the Atlanta Braves were all set to cash in.With young stars like Ronald Acuña Jr., to go along with a swanky ballpark and surrounding en
MMO Free Agent Profile: Kenley Jansen, RP
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 4h
Kenley JansenPosition: RPBats/Throws: R/RAge: 34 (9/30/1987)Traditional Stats: 69 G, 69 IP, 4-4, 2.22 ERA, 1.043 WHIP, 38 SV, 86 K, 36 BBAdvanced Stats: 185 ERA+, 1.8 fWAR, 2.3 bWAR, 30.9
RIGHT NOW… the Top 13 RHPs in the 2022 Draft (UPDATED)
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 6h
(research through 12-28-21) 1. Dylan Lesko (1) 6-3 170 Buford HS (GA) 93-96, T99 FB (1900-2300 rpm) ...
-
When I interviewed Billy Wagner for @Metsmerized in 2017, he told me he not only broke his right arm once … but twice! #Mets https://t.co/FoRdZ0riM0We don’t talk enough about how Billy Wagner threw right handed as a kid, broke his right arm, and learned how to throw left handed while the right side was still healing. He’s now on the verge of the Hall of Fame and is one of the best closers of all time. https://t.co/bkKCvXJPawBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @BenVerlander: PUT BILLY WAGNER IN THE HALL OF FAME https://t.co/RWaMEkEBUTBlogger / Podcaster
-
Taijuan Walker made 3 putouts where the exit velocity was 101+ mph in 2021. #MetsDJ Stewart hit this liner 101+ mph back up the middle & Taijuan Walker somehow got his glove on it to make the out at first. Walker finished the 2021 season with 7 DRS, the most by a #Mets pitcher since R.A. Dickey in 2011 (+10). @Metsmerized @tai_walker #LGM https://t.co/fc9swe7xP0Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Mets: 😎Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SchwartzSports: So @HowieRose @AlyssaRose…is $30 a good deal for this?Misc
-
Doing research on how Luis Castillo (because yeah he would look great in the Mets rotation) numbers compare to other starters since coming to the big leagues and found this stat: Teammates Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer are tied for the MLB lead at 27.6 WAR since 2017.Blogger / Podcaster
