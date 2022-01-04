- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets manager Buck Showalter adding third-base coach Joey Cora to staff, per report - CBSSports.com
by: R.J. Anderson — CBS Sports 2h
Cora spent the last five seasons in the same role with the Pirates
Mets to hire Joey Cora as third base coach
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 43m
He will join Jeremy Hefner on Buck Showalter’s coaching staff
Report: Mets Tab Joey Cora as Third Base Coach
by: Tim Ryder — The Apple 2h
Former White Sox, Marlins, Buccos coach joins Buck's staff...
Mets Finalizing Deal With Joey Cora To Be New Third Base Coach
by: John Flanigan — Mets Merized Online 2h
Buck Showalter is closing in on the first new member of his coaching staff.According to Mike Puma of the NY Post, the Mets are finalizing a deal with Joey Cora to become the team’s third-base co
Mets interested in Joey Cora for Buck Showalter's coaching staff: report | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 2h
Joey Cora could be making a return to the New York Mets organization this year.
Mets Close To Hiring Joey Cora As Third Base Coach
by: Anthony Franco — MLB Trade Rumors 2h
The Mets are finalizing a deal with Joey Cora to make the 56-year-old their next third base coach, reports Mike …
Mets set to add Joey Cora to Buck Showalter’s coaching staff
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 3h
Buck Showalter’s first coaching staff with the Mets is still under construction, but at least one vacancy is close to settled.
Report: Joey Cora to be hired as Mets third base coach
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 3h
According to a report by the New York Post, the Mets are finalizing an agreement to make Joey Cora the team’s new third base coach to replace Gary DiSarcina.
-
It’s a good thing Stan reads Mets Police. I clearly don’t. He found a 10 year old post about that Other Patch we were talking about. Images and everything @mediagoon. Your brain needs to go deeper into the rabbit hole. https://t.co/BSAdsnErS6Blogger / Podcaster
-
This doesn’t mean anything but it is nice to see the #Mets having the second best odds to win the World Series. #LGMMLB betting odds for the 2022 season? Sure why not. Per an email from @SportsBettingAG, #Marlins are +1200 to win the NL East (4th longest odds, ahead of only the Nationals), +3300 to win the NL pennant (ahead of five teams) and +6600 to win the World Series. https://t.co/H4RF0LZa6uBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ragazzoreport: Prior to the lockout, the Mets were in contact with Jeurys Familia’s camp https://t.co/oSeDWynaB7Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Beltrán looking at strike three in the Game 7 of the 2006 NLCS. Not just because I think the Mets would have easily won the WS that year if that one moment went differently, but because Beltrán deserved better for his Mets legacy.here’s a writing prompt of mine i am not doing anything with: you can undo one moment in mlb history - but it cannot be an injury or retirement - what do you change?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Every baseball writer should be listening to @JeffPassan… all of them!Jeff Passan thinks baseball writers should be voting for the Hall of Fame based on how the players performed on the field and not factoring in how players carry themselves off the field https://t.co/gS32tg2uvhBlogger / Podcaster
-
Every baseball writer should be listening to @JeffPassan… all of them!Blogger / Podcaster
