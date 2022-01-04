Beltrán looking at strike three in the Game 7 of the 2006 NLCS. Not just because I think the Mets would have easily won the WS that year if that one moment went differently, but because Beltrán deserved better for his Mets legacy.

shake here’s a writing prompt of mine i am not doing anything with: you can undo one moment in mlb history - but it cannot be an injury or retirement - what do you change?