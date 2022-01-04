New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
70353776_thumbnail

Mets to hire Joey Cora as third base coach

by: Vasilis Drimalitis SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 43m

He will join Jeremy Hefner on Buck Showalter’s coaching staff

The Apple

Report: Mets Tab Joey Cora as Third Base Coach

by: Tim Ryder The Apple 2h

Former White Sox, Marlins, Buccos coach joins Buck's staff...

Mets Merized
70344355_thumbnail

Mets Finalizing Deal With Joey Cora To Be New Third Base Coach

by: John Flanigan Mets Merized Online 2h

Buck Showalter is closing in on the first new member of his coaching staff.According to Mike Puma of the NY Post, the Mets are finalizing a deal with Joey Cora to become the team’s third-base co

Metro News
70351372_thumbnail

Mets interested in Joey Cora for Buck Showalter's coaching staff: report | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 2h

Joey Cora could be making a return to the New York Mets organization this year. 

CBS Sports
70351018_thumbnail

Mets manager Buck Showalter adding third-base coach Joey Cora to staff, per report - CBSSports.com

by: R.J. Anderson CBS Sports 2h

Cora spent the last five seasons in the same role with the Pirates

MLB Trade Rumors
70350903_thumbnail

Mets Close To Hiring Joey Cora As Third Base Coach

by: Anthony Franco MLB Trade Rumors 2h

The Mets are finalizing a deal with Joey Cora to make the 56-year-old their next third base coach, reports Mike …

New York Post
70349944_thumbnail

Mets set to add Joey Cora to Buck Showalter’s coaching staff

by: Mike Puma New York Post 3h

Buck Showalter’s first coaching staff with the Mets is still under construction, but at least one vacancy is close to settled.

WFAN
70349917_thumbnail

Report: Joey Cora to be hired as Mets third base coach

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 3h

According to a report by the New York Post, the Mets are finalizing an agreement to make Joey Cora the team’s new third base coach to replace Gary DiSarcina.

