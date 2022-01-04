- IN
Will Dominic Smith accept being part-time player for Mets? | Baseball Night in NY
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 30m
On Baseball Night in NY, Eamon McAnaney, Anthony Recker, Terry Collins and Dan Graca share their thoughts on Dominic Smith and his role on the Mets bench.
Mets to hire Joey Cora as third base coach
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3h
He will join Jeremy Hefner on Buck Showalter’s coaching staff
Report: Mets Tab Joey Cora as Third Base Coach
by: Tim Ryder — The Apple 4h
Former White Sox, Marlins, Buccos coach joins Buck's staff...
Mets Finalizing Deal With Joey Cora To Be New Third Base Coach
by: John Flanigan — Mets Merized Online 4h
Buck Showalter is closing in on the first new member of his coaching staff.According to Mike Puma of the NY Post, the Mets are finalizing a deal with Joey Cora to become the team’s third-base co
Mets interested in Joey Cora for Buck Showalter's coaching staff: report | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 4h
Joey Cora could be making a return to the New York Mets organization this year.
Mets manager Buck Showalter adding third-base coach Joey Cora to staff, per report - CBSSports.com
by: R.J. Anderson — CBS Sports 5h
Cora spent the last five seasons in the same role with the Pirates
Mets Close To Hiring Joey Cora As Third Base Coach
by: Anthony Franco — MLB Trade Rumors 5h
The Mets are finalizing a deal with Joey Cora to make the 56-year-old their next third base coach, reports Mike …
Mets set to add Joey Cora to Buck Showalter’s coaching staff
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 5h
Buck Showalter’s first coaching staff with the Mets is still under construction, but at least one vacancy is close to settled.
