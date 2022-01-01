New York Mets

Cora on Mets' radar for third-base coach

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 2h

NEW YORK -- Now that the Mets have a general manager and a manager in place, the team has begun the process of filling out Buck Showalter's coaching staff. As expected, team officials are spending the first week of 2022 vetting candidates for various jobs, according to multiple people with

From Complex To Queens: Metsy Listmas!

by: Steve Sypa SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 45m

And so, I’m offering this simple phrase to prospects from one to ninety-two. Although it’s been said many times, many ways, "Metsy Listmas to you!"

Surprising MLB team listed among favorites to win 2022 World Series

by: Darryn Albert Larry Brown Sports 1h

One surprising MLB team is currently listed among the betting favorites to win the upcoming 2022 World Series.

Will Dominic Smith accept being part-time player for Mets? | Baseball Night in NY

by: @snytv SNY.tv 3h

On Baseball Night in NY, Eamon McAnaney, Anthony Recker, Terry Collins and Dan Graca share their thoughts on Dominic Smith and his role on the Mets bench.

Report: Mets Tab Joey Cora as Third Base Coach

by: Tim Ryder The Apple 6h

Former White Sox, Marlins, Buccos coach joins Buck's staff...

70344355_thumbnail

Mets Finalizing Deal With Joey Cora To Be New Third Base Coach

by: John Flanigan Mets Merized Online 6h

Buck Showalter is closing in on the first new member of his coaching staff.According to Mike Puma of the NY Post, the Mets are finalizing a deal with Joey Cora to become the team’s third-base co

Mets interested in Joey Cora for Buck Showalter's coaching staff: report | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 7h

Joey Cora could be making a return to the New York Mets organization this year. 

Mets manager Buck Showalter adding third-base coach Joey Cora to staff, per report - CBSSports.com

by: R.J. Anderson CBS Sports 7h

Cora spent the last five seasons in the same role with the Pirates

