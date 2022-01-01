- IN
MLBTR Poll: Is Buck Showalter The Right Leader For These Mets?
by: TC Zencka — MLB Trade Rumors 2h
Just before Christmas, the Mets made perhaps their biggest decision of the offseason (which is saying a lot) by hiring …
Joey Cora Not Great Third Base Coach Hire
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 2h
The New York Mets hired Joey Cora as their new third base and infield coach. Cora, 56, was the first coach hired to join Jeremy Hefner on Buck Showalter’s staff. On the bright side, Cora has …
From Complex To Queens: Metsy Listmas!
by: Steve Sypa — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3h
And so, I’m offering this simple phrase to prospects from one to ninety-two. Although it’s been said many times, many ways, "Metsy Listmas to you!"
Surprising MLB team listed among favorites to win 2022 World Series
by: Darryn Albert — Larry Brown Sports 3h
One surprising MLB team is currently listed among the betting favorites to win the upcoming 2022 World Series.
Cora on Mets' radar for third-base coach
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 4h
NEW YORK -- Now that the Mets have a general manager and a manager in place, the team has begun the process of filling out Buck Showalter's coaching staff. As expected, team officials are spending the first week of 2022 vetting candidates for various jobs, according to multiple people with
Will Dominic Smith accept being part-time player for Mets? | Baseball Night in NY
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 5h
On Baseball Night in NY, Eamon McAnaney, Anthony Recker, Terry Collins and Dan Graca share their thoughts on Dominic Smith and his role on the Mets bench.
Report: Mets Tab Joey Cora as Third Base Coach
by: Tim Ryder — The Apple 8h
Former White Sox, Marlins, Buccos coach joins Buck's staff...
Mets Finalizing Deal With Joey Cora To Be New Third Base Coach
by: John Flanigan — Mets Merized Online 8h
Buck Showalter is closing in on the first new member of his coaching staff.According to Mike Puma of the NY Post, the Mets are finalizing a deal with Joey Cora to become the team’s third-base co
