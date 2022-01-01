- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Source: Mets set to hire Joey Cora as 3B coach
by: Alden Gonzalez, ESPN Staff Writer — ESPN 2h
The Mets are on the verge of hiring Joey Cora, the older brother of Red Sox manager Alex Cora, as their new third-base coach, a source told ESPN, confirming a report by the New York Post.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
MLBTR Poll: Is Buck Showalter The Right Leader For These Mets?
by: TC Zencka — MLB Trade Rumors 4h
Just before Christmas, the Mets made perhaps their biggest decision of the offseason (which is saying a lot) by hiring …
Joey Cora Not Great Third Base Coach Hire
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 4h
The New York Mets hired Joey Cora as their new third base and infield coach. Cora, 56, was the first coach hired to join Jeremy Hefner on Buck Showalter’s staff. On the bright side, Cora has …
From Complex To Queens: Metsy Listmas!
by: Steve Sypa — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 5h
And so, I’m offering this simple phrase to prospects from one to ninety-two. Although it’s been said many times, many ways, "Metsy Listmas to you!"
Surprising MLB team listed among favorites to win 2022 World Series
by: Darryn Albert — Larry Brown Sports 5h
One surprising MLB team is currently listed among the betting favorites to win the upcoming 2022 World Series.
Cora on Mets' radar for third-base coach
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 6h
NEW YORK -- Now that the Mets have a general manager and a manager in place, the team has begun the process of filling out Buck Showalter's coaching staff. As expected, team officials are spending the first week of 2022 vetting candidates for various jobs, according to multiple people with
Will Dominic Smith accept being part-time player for Mets? | Baseball Night in NY
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 7h
On Baseball Night in NY, Eamon McAnaney, Anthony Recker, Terry Collins and Dan Graca share their thoughts on Dominic Smith and his role on the Mets bench.
Report: Mets Tab Joey Cora as Third Base Coach
by: Tim Ryder — The Apple 10h
Former White Sox, Marlins, Buccos coach joins Buck's staff...
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
It’s crazy that the guy who caught the final out at Shea Stadium is just now retiring in the year 2022.Thank you from the bottom of my heart. https://t.co/oSSX5WZ83FSuper Fan
-
RT @metsrewind: “The first time I saw Gooden he just starts popping the mitt with 95 MPH fastballs. Then he threw some curveballs, hitting the glove wherever it’s positioned ... At 17, Gooden was showing us all what he could do. In a word, he was special.” - Davey Johnson #LGM #MetsRewind https://t.co/eLKZkqDSrNBlogger / Podcaster
-
Source: Mets set to hire Joey Cora as 3B coach https://t.co/5zeVZkVlAE #MetsTV / Radio Network
-
The KBO nabs a power arm formerly of the #Cubs and #Mets in 2021. https://t.co/t6mD1B1kGiBlogger / Podcaster
-
All the latest headlines from every MLB Team. Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets #Mets #MLB #Braves #Cubs #Dodgers #Phillies #SFGiants #Cardinals #Nationals #RedSox #Reds #Yankees @JohnMackinAde https://t.co/PKHF9VmdtbBlogger / Podcaster
-
MLBTR Poll: Is Buck Showalter The Right Leader For These Mets? https://t.co/QP5A5TJg0oBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets