Source: Mets set to hire Joey Cora as 3B coach

by: Alden Gonzalez, ESPN Staff Writer ESPN 2h

The Mets are on the verge of hiring Joey Cora, the older brother of Red Sox manager Alex Cora, as their new third-base coach, a source told ESPN, confirming a report by the New York Post.

MLB Trade Rumors
MLBTR Poll: Is Buck Showalter The Right Leader For These Mets?

by: TC Zencka MLB Trade Rumors 4h

Just before Christmas, the Mets made perhaps their biggest decision of the offseason (which is saying a lot) by hiring …

Mets Daddy

Joey Cora Not Great Third Base Coach Hire

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 4h

The New York Mets hired Joey Cora as their new third base and infield coach. Cora, 56, was the first coach hired to join Jeremy Hefner on Buck Showalter’s staff. On the bright side, Cora has …

Amazin' Avenue
From Complex To Queens: Metsy Listmas!

by: Steve Sypa SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 5h

And so, I’m offering this simple phrase to prospects from one to ninety-two. Although it’s been said many times, many ways, "Metsy Listmas to you!"

Larry Brown Sports
Surprising MLB team listed among favorites to win 2022 World Series

by: Darryn Albert Larry Brown Sports 5h

One surprising MLB team is currently listed among the betting favorites to win the upcoming 2022 World Series.

MLB: Mets.com
Cora on Mets' radar for third-base coach

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 6h

NEW YORK -- Now that the Mets have a general manager and a manager in place, the team has begun the process of filling out Buck Showalter's coaching staff. As expected, team officials are spending the first week of 2022 vetting candidates for various jobs, according to multiple people with

SNY.tv
Will Dominic Smith accept being part-time player for Mets? | Baseball Night in NY

by: @snytv SNY.tv 7h

On Baseball Night in NY, Eamon McAnaney, Anthony Recker, Terry Collins and Dan Graca share their thoughts on Dominic Smith and his role on the Mets bench.

The Apple

Report: Mets Tab Joey Cora as Third Base Coach

by: Tim Ryder The Apple 10h

Former White Sox, Marlins, Buccos coach joins Buck's staff...

