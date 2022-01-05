New York Mets

Metro News
Mets tabbed to bring on Wayne Kirby as first base coach | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 53m

Buck Showalter continues to round out his coaching staff ahead of his first year as New York Mets manager while Major League Baseball's lockout continues. 

SNY Mets

Will Dominic Smith accept being a part-time player for the Mets? | Baseball Night in NY | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 13m

On Baseball Night in NY, Eamon McAnaney, Anthony Recker, Terry Collins and Dan Graca share their thoughts on Dominic Smith and his role on the Mets bench. E...

LOCALSYR
“Donnie Baseball”, popular Mets &amp; Crunch statistician, passes away | WSYR

by: Erik Columbia LOCALSYR 40m

(WSYR-TV) — Chances are that if you have worked in sports media covering the Syracuse Crunch or the Syracuse Chiefs, now the Mets, you ran into Donald Johnston. Donnie Baseball, as he was ref…

New York Post
Max Scherzer calls out tanking teams amidst MLB negotiations

by: Ryan Glasspiegel New York Post 56m

Max Scherzer has taken a stance against tanking teams, as negotiations between MLB owners and the MLBPA do not appear to be going anywhere fast.

Mets Merized
Mets Expected To Hire Wayne Kirby as First Base Coach

by: Nate Mendelson Mets Merized Online 1h

Buck Showalter's staff is starting to come together.Ken Rosenthal reports that the Mets are expected to hire Wayne Kirby as their first base coach.This is the Mets second reported coaching

Newsday
David Lennon explains his Class of 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot | Newsday

by: David Lennon Newsday 3h

Turns out, it was a short stay on Mount Olympus. Three years and three ballots ago, I made the decision to scale back my Hall of Fame votes to a more select group, the no-brainers so to speak, rather

Mets Minors
Prospects Live Mock Draft: Mets Land Two Huge Arms

by: Doug M Mets Minors 3h

It's one of the first mock amateur drafts of the season on this frigid January day, and I have to tell you, I've got my blood pumping.Prospects Live dropped their first mock draft today, and it's ha

Amazin' Avenue
Mets Top 25 Prospects for 2021: 19

by: Steve Sypa SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3h

Next up on the list is a southpaw who has nowhere to go from here but up.

Metro News
Notifications on: amNewYork Sports is now on Twitter! | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 4h

AMNewYork is proud to announce the launch of their sports department's very own Twitter account, @AMNY_Sports.

