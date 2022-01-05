- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Expected To Hire Wayne Kirby as First Base Coach
by: Nate Mendelson — Mets Merized Online 1h
Buck Showalter's staff is starting to come together.Ken Rosenthal reports that the Mets are expected to hire Wayne Kirby as their first base coach.This is the Mets second reported coaching
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Will Dominic Smith accept being a part-time player for the Mets? | Baseball Night in NY | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 14m
On Baseball Night in NY, Eamon McAnaney, Anthony Recker, Terry Collins and Dan Graca share their thoughts on Dominic Smith and his role on the Mets bench. E...
“Donnie Baseball”, popular Mets & Crunch statistician, passes away | WSYR
by: Erik Columbia — LOCALSYR 40m
(WSYR-TV) — Chances are that if you have worked in sports media covering the Syracuse Crunch or the Syracuse Chiefs, now the Mets, you ran into Donald Johnston. Donnie Baseball, as he was ref…
Max Scherzer calls out tanking teams amidst MLB negotiations
by: Ryan Glasspiegel — New York Post 56m
Max Scherzer has taken a stance against tanking teams, as negotiations between MLB owners and the MLBPA do not appear to be going anywhere fast.
David Lennon explains his Class of 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot | Newsday
by: David Lennon — Newsday 3h
Turns out, it was a short stay on Mount Olympus. Three years and three ballots ago, I made the decision to scale back my Hall of Fame votes to a more select group, the no-brainers so to speak, rather
Prospects Live Mock Draft: Mets Land Two Huge Arms
by: Doug M — Mets Minors 3h
It's one of the first mock amateur drafts of the season on this frigid January day, and I have to tell you, I've got my blood pumping.Prospects Live dropped their first mock draft today, and it's ha
Mets Top 25 Prospects for 2021: 19
by: Steve Sypa — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3h
Next up on the list is a southpaw who has nowhere to go from here but up.
Notifications on: amNewYork Sports is now on Twitter! | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 4h
AMNewYork is proud to announce the launch of their sports department's very own Twitter account, @AMNY_Sports.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Among 51 starting pitchers who threw a min. 150 4-seam fastballs in the upper part of the shadow zone in 2021 (Attack Zones 11, 12, & 13), Taijuan Walker recorded the 8th-highest CSW% at 36.8%. @tai_walker @Metsmerized #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @DanGThornton: Good mail day today @TheAppleNYM #lgm #lfgm #dailymetscardsBlog / Website
-
.@Mets prospect and NYC native @ucjp9 took some time to reflect on playing in front of the @stluciemets fans, his success at the plate in 2021 and more. Full video 🎥: https://t.co/INwDir1bU0Minors
-
RT @Metsmerized: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on Elian Soto, Juan Soto's younger brother: "He hit harder than Juan Soto when he was 15 years old." From @hgomez27 It was reported last week that Elian intends to sign with the Mets in the upcoming International signing period.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
It's amazing how little the Governor has to do for people to lose their minds with joy. The last one was a real POS so this is very easy..@GovKathyHochul is reviving a plan to make use of a 14-mile old freight line to connect Bay Ridge and Jackson Heights by rail or bus rapid transit in her State of the State address. https://t.co/bsdQCxx8z9 ($) It’s a truncated version of the @RegionalPlan‘s Triboro Line: https://t.co/EYPhberxoXBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets