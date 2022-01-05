- IN
MLB rumors: ESPN considering an Alex Rodriguez ‘MannningCast’ with ex-Yankees pitcher joining Sunday Night Baseball - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 54m
Former New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez was a three-time American League MVP and hit 696 career home runs.
Mets Expected to Hire “Exciting, Headline-Grabbing” Bench Coach
by: John Flanigan — Mets Merized Online 16m
Buck Showalter’s coaching staff for his first season with the Mets is very quickly starting to come together.We’ve learned the past two days that the Mets are reportedly bringing in both Wayn
Mets closing in on Joey Cora as third base coach - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 2h
Cora is likely to be the first new hire under manager Buck Showalter.
Syracuse sports legend ‘Donnie Baseball’ passes away: ‘There was just nobody else like him’ - syracuse.com
by: Lindsay Kramer | lkramer@syracuse.com — Syracuse 2h
Syracuse sports legend 'Donnie baseball' passes away:
Will Dominic Smith accept being a part-time player for the Mets? | Baseball Night in NY | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 2h
On Baseball Night in NY, Eamon McAnaney, Anthony Recker, Terry Collins and Dan Graca share their thoughts on Dominic Smith and his role on the Mets bench. E...
“Donnie Baseball”, popular Mets & Crunch statistician, passes away | WSYR
by: Erik Columbia — LOCALSYR 3h
(WSYR-TV) — Chances are that if you have worked in sports media covering the Syracuse Crunch or the Syracuse Chiefs, now the Mets, you ran into Donald Johnston. Donnie Baseball, as he was ref…
Max Scherzer calls out tanking teams amidst MLB negotiations
by: Ryan Glasspiegel — New York Post 3h
Max Scherzer has taken a stance against tanking teams, as negotiations between MLB owners and the MLBPA do not appear to be going anywhere fast.
David Lennon explains his Class of 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot | Newsday
by: David Lennon — Newsday 5h
Turns out, it was a short stay on Mount Olympus. Three years and three ballots ago, I made the decision to scale back my Hall of Fame votes to a more select group, the no-brainers so to speak, rather
Mike Puma wrote this in his article a day ago: "Team officials were also impressed with Dodgers first-base coach Clayton McCullough, who interviewed for the managerial opening that went to Showalter, and could look to hire him as bench coach." #Mets https://t.co/vbZOqqAXZKWho do you think that describes, Mets fans? https://t.co/cDVgfH8FSkBlogger / Podcaster
RT @MetsFarmReport: .@Mets prospect and NYC native @ucjp9 took some time to reflect on playing in front of the @stluciemets fans, his success at the plate in 2021 and more. Full video 🎥: https://t.co/INwDir1bU0 https://t.co/Mg037fBFJxMinors
STS Ep. 48: To Trade or Not To Trade Jeff McNeil #Mets #LGM #LFGM #MetsTwitter https://t.co/Tx4i1xeZOwBlogger / Podcaster
Over the last 60 years more than 1,000 players have played for the #Mets. Who has been your favorite? 👇Official Team Account
-
It did in 1981 and the newspapers even covered it and printed standings. That’s many decades ago. I think it did in 94. But sure, all those non-union players can play some baseball. Wait until Gary finds out he has to call a Cyclones game if he wants to earn a paycheck@metspolice Does minor league ball even still happen during a lockout or a strike?Blogger / Podcaster
RT @mikemayer22: From @DeeshaThosar on Mets bench coach search:Super Fan
