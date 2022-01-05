- IN
Coaching/Organizational Notes: Mets, Pirates, Carroll, Orioles
by: Anthony Franco — MLB Trade Rumors 39m
The Mets are nearing a deal to add Joey Cora to Buck Showalter's staff as third base coach, and it seems …
Mets Signing Trevor Story Actually Makes Sense (New York Mets News & Rumors)
by: WardyNYM — YouTube: WardyNYM 15m
New to the channel? Hit that subscribe and like button if you enjoyed this kind of Mets content! Helps us reach our next subscriber goal of 13K!Latest livest...
Mets Expected to Hire “Exciting, Headline-Grabbing” Bench Coach
by: John Flanigan — Mets Merized Online 2h
Buck Showalter’s coaching staff for his first season with the Mets is very quickly starting to come together.We’ve learned the past two days that the Mets are reportedly bringing in both Wayn
MLB rumors: ESPN considering an Alex Rodriguez ‘MannningCast’ with ex-Yankees pitcher joining Sunday Night Baseball - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 3h
Former New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez was a three-time American League MVP and hit 696 career home runs.
Mets closing in on Joey Cora as third base coach - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 3h
Cora is likely to be the first new hire under manager Buck Showalter.
Syracuse sports legend ‘Donnie Baseball’ passes away: ‘There was just nobody else like him’ - syracuse.com
by: Lindsay Kramer | lkramer@syracuse.com — Syracuse 4h
Syracuse sports legend 'Donnie baseball' passes away:
Will Dominic Smith accept being a part-time player for the Mets? | Baseball Night in NY | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 4h
On Baseball Night in NY, Eamon McAnaney, Anthony Recker, Terry Collins and Dan Graca share their thoughts on Dominic Smith and his role on the Mets bench. E...
“Donnie Baseball”, popular Mets & Crunch statistician, passes away | WSYR
by: Erik Columbia — LOCALSYR 4h
(WSYR-TV) — Chances are that if you have worked in sports media covering the Syracuse Crunch or the Syracuse Chiefs, now the Mets, you ran into Donald Johnston. Donnie Baseball, as he was ref…
While Curtis Granderson does fit the “exciting, headline-grabbing hire” for #Mets bench coach, reports were that Grandy had no interest in the vacant manager position in early Dec. He certainly could’ve changed his mind since then (& that was about being a manager & not BC).Blogger / Podcaster
RT @DaveWinfieldHOF: Service was held today in Atlanta for @HenryLouisAaron as he was placed into his final resting place. Great player, better person, personal friend, leaves an unmatched legacy in sports and for our nation. https://t.co/dJPZfi5jVVBlogger / Podcaster
RT @newsnetworkmlb: Dave Jauss is not returning to the #Mets in 2022.Blogger / Podcaster
ICYMI: Where the MLB labor situation stands, from earlier today. And here's the story in Spanish on @ESPNDeportes, as translated by my buddy @rafaelrojasc: https://t.co/DNlyjZUMZb"What the f--- are we doing?" It's been more than 30 days since MLB's lockout started and the sides haven't had one substantive conversation. Spring training is fast approaching. At ESPN+, a look at how bad things are -- and a potential path to a deal: https://t.co/M4cgjfeLwp https://t.co/ykIvsOFg94Beat Writer / Columnist
We will miss you, Jaussy. 👑Dave Jauss is not returning to the #Mets in 2022.Blogger / Podcaster
Ed Blankmeyer, who spent the last two seasons as manager at Class A Brooklyn, has left the Mets to become a field coordinator for the Cubs. The former St. John's coach Blankmeyer had replaced Edgardo Alfonzo as manager at Brooklyn.Beat Writer / Columnist
