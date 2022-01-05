New York Mets

The Mets Are Reportedly Closing In On A Bench Coach Who Will Be An "Exciting, Headline-Grabbing Hire" But Are Dealing With A Tricky Negotiation Process. Let's Break Down The Possible Candidates! | Barstool Sports

by: Clem Barstool Sports 19m

First things first, Mets beat reporter Jon Heyman confirmed the reports that Wayne Kirby and Joey Cora will be the first and third base coaches respectively for the Amazins this year. I went on the re...

Metstradamus
69866781_thumbnail

Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Stephen Tarpley

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 21m

Amazin' Avenue
70389235_thumbnail

Mets to hire Wayne Kirby as first base coach

by: Vasilis Drimalitis SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 40m

The club will reportedly fill their remaining coaching vacancies by the weekend.

WardyNYM

Mets Signing Trevor Story Actually Makes Sense (New York Mets News & Rumors)

by: WardyNYM YouTube: WardyNYM 2h

New to the channel? Hit that subscribe and like button if you enjoyed this kind of Mets content! Helps us reach our next subscriber goal of 13K!Latest livest...

MLB Trade Rumors
53679494_thumbnail

Coaching/Organizational Notes: Mets, Pirates, Carroll, Orioles

by: Anthony Franco MLB Trade Rumors 3h

The Mets are nearing a deal to add Joey Cora to Buck Showalter's staff as third base coach, and it seems …

Mets Merized
70383672_thumbnail

Mets Expected to Hire “Exciting, Headline-Grabbing” Bench Coach

by: John Flanigan Mets Merized Online 4h

Buck Showalter’s coaching staff for his first season with the Mets is very quickly starting to come together.We’ve learned the past two days that the Mets are reportedly bringing in both Wayn

nj.com
70382175_thumbnail

MLB rumors: ESPN considering an Alex Rodriguez ‘MannningCast’ with ex-Yankees pitcher joining Sunday Night Baseball - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 5h

Former New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez was a three-time American League MVP and hit 696 career home runs.

Daily News
70381102_thumbnail

Mets closing in on Joey Cora as third base coach - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 5h

Cora is likely to be the first new hire under manager Buck Showalter.

    SNY @SNYtv 6m
    The Mets are reportedly expected to add Wayne Kirby to the coaching staff https://t.co/dFGrBt3C6w
    Subway To Shea Podcast @SubwayToShea 6m
    With all due respect, Ginn was too valuable to trade before and now we are giving him up for Kimbrel?! Really?! #Mets #LGM
    Joe DeMayo
    What would your thoughts be on this proposed trade from @Jim_Duquette on Mets Hot Stove? For me that’s quite a bit heavy for Kimbrel, but the idea of looking into Kimbrel at a lower return could be intriguing. https://t.co/MrJWDQOjYQ
    Joe DeMayo @PSLToFlushing 10m
    RT @timbhealey: More new Mets minors managers... * High-A Brooklyn: Luis Rivera. He was the bench coach in Syracuse last year and has been with the organization since 2006 (as a minor-league player). * Low-A St. Lucie: Robbie Robinson. He managed the FCL Mets last season.
    Joe DeMayo @PSLToFlushing 10m
    RT @timbhealey: Sources: The Mets' new Triple-A Syracuse manager is Kevin Boles. And Reid Brignac is moving up to Double-A Binghamton. Both are internal hires. Boles had been the minor-league field coordinator, Brignac the Low-A St. Lucie manager.
    Tim Healey @timbhealey 15m
    Sources: The Mets' new Triple-A Syracuse manager is Kevin Boles. And Reid Brignac is moving up to Double-A Binghamton. Both are internal hires. Boles had been the minor-league field coordinator, Brignac the Low-A St. Lucie manager.
