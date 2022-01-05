New York Mets

SNY.tv
70390342_thumbnail

Mets expected to add Wayne Kirby to coaching staff: reports

by: @snytv SNY.tv 2h

The New York Mets are expected to add Wayne Kirby to their coaching staff under manager Buck Showalter.

More Recent New York Mets Articles

MLB Trade Rumors
70391132_thumbnail

Wayne Kirby Likely To Be Mets’ First Base Coach

by: Darragh McDonald MLB Trade Rumors 33m

8:20pm: Ken Davidoff of the New York Post has confirmed Kirby is set to be hired. 8:05pm: Wayne Kirby appears to be …

New York Post
70390746_thumbnail

Mets adding Wayne Kirby to Buck Showalter’s coaching staff

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 1h

A familiar face will join the Mets’ coaching staff. More familiar to Buck Showalter than Mets fans, granted, although this won’t be Wayne Kirby’s first time in a Mets uniform. An industry...

SNY.tv
70390608_thumbnail

Potential Mets trade targets to bolster bullpen | Mets Hot Stove

by: @snytv SNY.tv 1h

Jim Duquette explains why he believes reliever Craig Kimbrel could be a great target for the Mets to set their sights on and help bolster their bullpen.

Barstool Sports
70389698_thumbnail

The Mets Are Reportedly Closing In On A Bench Coach Who Will Be An "Exciting, Headline-Grabbing Hire" But Are Dealing With A Tricky Negotiation Process. Let's Break Down The Possible Candidates! | Barstool Sports

by: Clem Barstool Sports 2h

First things first, Mets beat reporter Jon Heyman confirmed the reports that Wayne Kirby and Joey Cora will be the first and third base coaches respectively for the Amazins this year. I went on the re...

Metstradamus
69866781_thumbnail

Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Stephen Tarpley

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2h

Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Stephen Tarpley

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Amazin' Avenue
70389235_thumbnail

Mets to hire Wayne Kirby as first base coach

by: Vasilis Drimalitis SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h

The club will reportedly fill their remaining coaching vacancies by the weekend.

WardyNYM

Mets Signing Trevor Story Actually Makes Sense (New York Mets News & Rumors)

by: WardyNYM YouTube: WardyNYM 4h

New to the channel? Hit that subscribe and like button if you enjoyed this kind of Mets content! Helps us reach our next subscriber goal of 13K!Latest livest...

Mets Merized
70383672_thumbnail

Mets Expected to Hire “Exciting, Headline-Grabbing” Bench Coach

by: John Flanigan Mets Merized Online 6h

Buck Showalter’s coaching staff for his first season with the Mets is very quickly starting to come together.We’ve learned the past two days that the Mets are reportedly bringing in both Wayn

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets