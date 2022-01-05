- IN
Mets expected to add Wayne Kirby to coaching staff: reports
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 2h
The New York Mets are expected to add Wayne Kirby to their coaching staff under manager Buck Showalter.
Wayne Kirby Likely To Be Mets’ First Base Coach
by: Darragh McDonald — MLB Trade Rumors 33m
8:20pm: Ken Davidoff of the New York Post has confirmed Kirby is set to be hired. 8:05pm: Wayne Kirby appears to be …
Mets adding Wayne Kirby to Buck Showalter’s coaching staff
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 1h
A familiar face will join the Mets’ coaching staff. More familiar to Buck Showalter than Mets fans, granted, although this won’t be Wayne Kirby’s first time in a Mets uniform. An industry...
Potential Mets trade targets to bolster bullpen | Mets Hot Stove
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 1h
Jim Duquette explains why he believes reliever Craig Kimbrel could be a great target for the Mets to set their sights on and help bolster their bullpen.
The Mets Are Reportedly Closing In On A Bench Coach Who Will Be An "Exciting, Headline-Grabbing Hire" But Are Dealing With A Tricky Negotiation Process. Let's Break Down The Possible Candidates! | Barstool Sports
by: Clem — Barstool Sports 2h
First things first, Mets beat reporter Jon Heyman confirmed the reports that Wayne Kirby and Joey Cora will be the first and third base coaches respectively for the Amazins this year. I went on the re...
Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Stephen Tarpley
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2h
Mets to hire Wayne Kirby as first base coach
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
The club will reportedly fill their remaining coaching vacancies by the weekend.
Mets Signing Trevor Story Actually Makes Sense (New York Mets News & Rumors)
by: WardyNYM — YouTube: WardyNYM 4h
New to the channel? Hit that subscribe and like button if you enjoyed this kind of Mets content! Helps us reach our next subscriber goal of 13K!Latest livest...
Mets Expected to Hire “Exciting, Headline-Grabbing” Bench Coach
by: John Flanigan — Mets Merized Online 6h
Buck Showalter’s coaching staff for his first season with the Mets is very quickly starting to come together.We’ve learned the past two days that the Mets are reportedly bringing in both Wayn
