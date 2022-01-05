- IN
Elian Soto, Juan Soto’s teenage brother, plans to sign with Mets
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 42m
In the 2024-25 winter (or sooner, if the rules change), Steve Cohen and the Mets might have a shot at landing the great Juan Soto. In the meantime, they appear set to wind up with the Nationals...
Our 7 prospect-related predictions for '22
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 29m
In the first Pipeline Podcast of 2022, Jim Callis and Sam Dykstra take a look at the year ahead with a wide range of predictions about prospects and farm systems to keep an eye on in the upcoming season, from Rookies of the Year in both leagues and the No.
Wayne Kirby Likely To Be Mets’ First Base Coach
by: Darragh McDonald — MLB Trade Rumors 2h
8:20pm: Ken Davidoff of the New York Post has confirmed Kirby is set to be hired. 8:05pm: Wayne Kirby appears to be …
Potential Mets trade targets to bolster bullpen | Mets Hot Stove
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 3h
Jim Duquette explains why he believes reliever Craig Kimbrel could be a great target for the Mets to set their sights on and help bolster their bullpen.
The Mets Are Reportedly Closing In On A Bench Coach Who Will Be An "Exciting, Headline-Grabbing Hire" But Are Dealing With A Tricky Negotiation Process. Let's Break Down The Possible Candidates! | Barstool Sports
by: Clem — Barstool Sports 4h
First things first, Mets beat reporter Jon Heyman confirmed the reports that Wayne Kirby and Joey Cora will be the first and third base coaches respectively for the Amazins this year. I went on the re...
Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Stephen Tarpley
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 4h
Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Stephen Tarpley
Mets to hire Wayne Kirby as first base coach
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 4h
The club will reportedly fill their remaining coaching vacancies by the weekend.
Mets Signing Trevor Story Actually Makes Sense (New York Mets News & Rumors)
by: WardyNYM — YouTube: WardyNYM 6h
New to the channel? Hit that subscribe and like button if you enjoyed this kind of Mets content! Helps us reach our next subscriber goal of 13K!Latest livest...
Here's our story on Elian Soto, Juan's younger brother, who has made clear his intention to sign with the #Mets in July: https://t.co/3eVdlbehqb #NationalsBeat Writer / Columnist
Elian Soto, Juan Soto's teenage brother, plans to sign with Mets https://t.co/BeXWQkbTO4Blogger / Podcaster
