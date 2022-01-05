New York Mets

Our 7 prospect-related predictions for '22

by: N/A MLB: Mets 29m

In the first Pipeline Podcast of 2022, Jim Callis and Sam Dykstra take a look at the year ahead with a wide range of predictions about prospects and farm systems to keep an eye on in the upcoming season, from Rookies of the Year in both leagues and the No.

New York Post
Elian Soto, Juan Soto’s teenage brother, plans to sign with Mets

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 42m

In the 2024-25 winter (or sooner, if the rules change), Steve Cohen and the Mets might have a shot at landing the great Juan Soto. In the meantime, they appear set to wind up with the Nationals...

MLB Trade Rumors
Wayne Kirby Likely To Be Mets’ First Base Coach

by: Darragh McDonald MLB Trade Rumors 2h

8:20pm: Ken Davidoff of the New York Post has confirmed Kirby is set to be hired. 8:05pm: Wayne Kirby appears to be …

SNY.tv
Potential Mets trade targets to bolster bullpen | Mets Hot Stove

by: @snytv SNY.tv 3h

Jim Duquette explains why he believes reliever Craig Kimbrel could be a great target for the Mets to set their sights on and help bolster their bullpen.

Barstool Sports
The Mets Are Reportedly Closing In On A Bench Coach Who Will Be An "Exciting, Headline-Grabbing Hire" But Are Dealing With A Tricky Negotiation Process. Let's Break Down The Possible Candidates! | Barstool Sports

by: Clem Barstool Sports 4h

First things first, Mets beat reporter Jon Heyman confirmed the reports that Wayne Kirby and Joey Cora will be the first and third base coaches respectively for the Amazins this year. I went on the re...

Metstradamus
Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Stephen Tarpley

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 4h

Amazin' Avenue
Mets to hire Wayne Kirby as first base coach

by: Vasilis Drimalitis SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 4h

The club will reportedly fill their remaining coaching vacancies by the weekend.

WardyNYM

Mets Signing Trevor Story Actually Makes Sense (New York Mets News & Rumors)

by: WardyNYM YouTube: WardyNYM 6h

New to the channel? Hit that subscribe and like button if you enjoyed this kind of Mets content! Helps us reach our next subscriber goal of 13K!Latest livest...

