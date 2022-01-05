New York Mets

Mets Need Edgardo Alfonzo

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 2h

Mike Puma of the New York Post reports Edgardo Alfonzo has requested to return to the New York Mets in a coaching or player development capacity. Unbelievably, the Mets don’t appear intereste…

MLB: Mets.com
70393319_thumbnail

Our 7 prospect-related predictions for '22

by: N/A MLB: Mets 5h

In the first Pipeline Podcast of 2022, Jim Callis and Sam Dykstra take a look at the year ahead with a wide range of predictions about prospects and farm systems to keep an eye on in the upcoming season, from Rookies of the Year in both leagues and the No.

New York Post
70393299_thumbnail

Elian Soto, Juan Soto’s teenage brother, plans to sign with Mets

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 5h

In the 2024-25 winter (or sooner, if the rules change), Steve Cohen and the Mets might have a shot at landing the great Juan Soto. In the meantime, they appear set to wind up with the Nationals...

MLB Trade Rumors
70391132_thumbnail

Wayne Kirby Likely To Be Mets’ First Base Coach

by: Darragh McDonald MLB Trade Rumors 6h

8:20pm: Ken Davidoff of the New York Post has confirmed Kirby is set to be hired. 8:05pm: Wayne Kirby appears to be …

SNY.tv
70390608_thumbnail

Potential Mets trade targets to bolster bullpen | Mets Hot Stove

by: @snytv SNY.tv 7h

Jim Duquette explains why he believes reliever Craig Kimbrel could be a great target for the Mets to set their sights on and help bolster their bullpen.

Barstool Sports
70389698_thumbnail

The Mets Are Reportedly Closing In On A Bench Coach Who Will Be An "Exciting, Headline-Grabbing Hire" But Are Dealing With A Tricky Negotiation Process. Let's Break Down The Possible Candidates! | Barstool Sports

by: Clem Barstool Sports 8h

First things first, Mets beat reporter Jon Heyman confirmed the reports that Wayne Kirby and Joey Cora will be the first and third base coaches respectively for the Amazins this year. I went on the re...

Metstradamus
69866781_thumbnail

Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Stephen Tarpley

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 8h

Amazin' Avenue
70389235_thumbnail

Mets to hire Wayne Kirby as first base coach

by: Vasilis Drimalitis SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 8h

The club will reportedly fill their remaining coaching vacancies by the weekend.

