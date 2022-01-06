New York Mets

Tom Brennan - The High Cost of Blowing the Kumar Pick

by: Tom Brennan Mack's Mets 1h

  Well, the Mets didn't sign  Kumar Rocker  when they selected him 10th overall in the 2021 draft several months ago. They also didn't take ...

More Recent New York Mets Articles

nj.com
70403162_thumbnail

Mets steal Eric Chavez from Yankees for hitting coach position - nj.com

by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2m

The Yankees have another coaching position to fill with newly hired assistant hitting coach Eric Chavez leaving to become the Mets' hitting coach.

New York Post
70403092_thumbnail

Mets swipe Eric Chavez from Yankees in hitting coach coup

by: Mike Puma New York Post 5m

Eric Chavez didn’t even work a game as Yankees assistant hitting coach, but is headed to the Mets for a promotion under Buck Showalter.

MLB: Mets.com
70402964_thumbnail

Chavez tabbed as hitting coach (source)

by: Mark Feinsand MLB: Mets 14m

Weeks after reportedly joining the Yankees' coaching staff as an assistant hitting coach, former 17-year Major League veteran Eric Chavez has agreed to a deal to become the new hitting coach of the crosstown rival Mets, according to a source. The Mets have not commented on or confirmed the deal.

Yardbarker
70402773_thumbnail

Report: Six-time Gold Glove winner Eric Chavez to become Mets new hitting coach

by: Victor Barbosa, Yardbarker Yardbarker 18m

The 44-year-old won six straight Gold Glove awards from 2001 through 2006, and earned a Silver Slugger award in 2002 when he hit a career-high 34 home runs.

Amazin' Avenue
70402588_thumbnail

Mets hire Eric Chavez as hitting coach

by: Vasilis Drimalitis SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 24m

Buck Showalter’s coaching staff is coming together quickly.

The Mets Police
70402509_thumbnail

Mets #2 Starter Max Scherzer discusses lockout and negotiations

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 26m

While every other site is wasting time discussing the 3B Coach rumors, Mets Police is here for you. The Los Angeles Times spoke with Mets #2 Starter Max Scherzer about the lockout.  Max said……

WFAN
70402479_thumbnail

Eric Chavez bolts Yankees to become Mets new hitting coach

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 27m

According to multiple reports, Yankees assistant hitting coach Eric Chavez is leaving the team after just two weeks to take a promotion as Mets hitting coach.

Mets Merized
70402250_thumbnail

Eric Chavez to Become Mets’ Hitting Coach

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 34m

According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, former big leaguer Eric Chavez is slated to become the Mets new hitting coach. The Yankees announced just a couple of weeks ago that they had hired Chavez to

