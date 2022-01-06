- IN
Mets poach Eric Chavez from Yankees for hitting coach role | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — The Brooklyn Game 35m
Before he even put on a Yankees uniform, Eric Chavez is jumping across town to join the Mets.
Mets steal Eric Chavez from Yankees for hitting coach position - nj.com
by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 2m
The Yankees have another coaching position to fill with newly hired assistant hitting coach Eric Chavez leaving to become the Mets' hitting coach.
Mets swipe Eric Chavez from Yankees in hitting coach coup
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 6m
Eric Chavez didn’t even work a game as Yankees assistant hitting coach, but is headed to the Mets for a promotion under Buck Showalter.
Chavez tabbed as hitting coach (source)
by: Mark Feinsand — MLB: Mets 14m
Weeks after reportedly joining the Yankees' coaching staff as an assistant hitting coach, former 17-year Major League veteran Eric Chavez has agreed to a deal to become the new hitting coach of the crosstown rival Mets, according to a source. The Mets have not commented on or confirmed the deal.
Report: Six-time Gold Glove winner Eric Chavez to become Mets new hitting coach
by: Victor Barbosa, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 19m
The 44-year-old won six straight Gold Glove awards from 2001 through 2006, and earned a Silver Slugger award in 2002 when he hit a career-high 34 home runs.
Mets hire Eric Chavez as hitting coach
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 25m
Buck Showalter’s coaching staff is coming together quickly.
Mets #2 Starter Max Scherzer discusses lockout and negotiations
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 27m
While every other site is wasting time discussing the 3B Coach rumors, Mets Police is here for you. The Los Angeles Times spoke with Mets #2 Starter Max Scherzer about the lockout. Max said……
Eric Chavez bolts Yankees to become Mets new hitting coach
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 27m
According to multiple reports, Yankees assistant hitting coach Eric Chavez is leaving the team after just two weeks to take a promotion as Mets hitting coach.
Eric Chavez to Become Mets’ Hitting Coach
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 34m
According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, former big leaguer Eric Chavez is slated to become the Mets new hitting coach. The Yankees announced just a couple of weeks ago that they had hired Chavez to
RT @SNY_Mets: The Mets are hiring Eric Chavez as their new hitting coach after he originally planned on joining the Yankees' staff https://t.co/cxIFSuGhwR https://t.co/7wWwReJtLJTV / Radio Network
I’m going to avoid Twitter for a bit after this speechBlogger / Podcaster
Let’s hear your thoughts on this hire, Mets fans! 🗣👂#LGMBlog / Website
Highbrow debate: “Jerk” and “bum” go at it over an MVP voteAaron Rodgers lost the support of an MVP voter. All that was left was the name-calling. https://t.co/85sYY5taLIBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @AmazinMetsFdn: 🗓 SAVE THE DATE! 🗓 Our Winter Blood Drive with @NYBloodCenter is on Jan. 12 in the Piazza Club at #CitiField from 11AM-6PM. Donate blood to receive a 2022 @Mets ticket voucher! Proof of vaccination required. More info 👉 https://t.co/aTlKdI0Wre https://t.co/ZRfQBo4zPlBlogger / Podcaster
Do you like it?Mets current reported coaching staff looks like this: manager - Buck Showalter 1st base coach - Wayne Kirby 3rd base coach - Joey Cora hitting coach - Eric Chavez pitching coaching - Jeremy HefnerBlog / Website
