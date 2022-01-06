- IN
Chavez tabbed as hitting coach (source)
by: Mark Feinsand — MLB: Mets 10m
Weeks after reportedly joining the Yankees' coaching staff as an assistant hitting coach, former 17-year Major League veteran Eric Chavez has agreed to a deal to become the new hitting coach of the crosstown rival Mets, according to a source. The Mets have not commented on or confirmed the deal.
Eric Chavez didn’t even work a game as Yankees assistant hitting coach, but is headed to the Mets for a promotion under Buck Showalter.
The 44-year-old won six straight Gold Glove awards from 2001 through 2006, and earned a Silver Slugger award in 2002 when he hit a career-high 34 home runs.
Buck Showalter’s coaching staff is coming together quickly.
While every other site is wasting time discussing the 3B Coach rumors, Mets Police is here for you. The Los Angeles Times spoke with Mets #2 Starter Max Scherzer about the lockout. Max said……
According to multiple reports, Yankees assistant hitting coach Eric Chavez is leaving the team after just two weeks to take a promotion as Mets hitting coach.
According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, former big leaguer Eric Chavez is slated to become the Mets new hitting coach. The Yankees announced just a couple of weeks ago that they had hired Chavez to
Before he even put on a Yankees uniform, Eric Chavez is jumping across town to join the Mets.
