Former Mets GM Zack Scott not guilty of driving while intoxicated
by: Justin Toscano — North Jersey 1h
A judge in White Plains City Court acquitted Zack Scott of criminal charges on Thursday morning.
Intellectual diversity and a deep Yankees influence have been key components as the Mets assemble their coaching staff (via @martinonyc) https://t.co/Dp4iZD5JTfTV / Radio Network
RT @DeeshaThosar: To clear the air: Mets were considering Eric Chavez to become their bench coach before deciding he's a better fit as hitting coach, per sources. The team now intends to name a younger, analytics-driven individual as its bench coach. https://t.co/aSVBDBWWAsNewspaper / Magazine
One big reason the Mets haven't officially announced any of the coaching additions yet: "Very thorough" background checks for everybody.Beat Writer / Columnist
#TBT to when @keithhernandez brought the fireworks on July 4, 1985 and hit for his first career cycle.Official Team Account
To clear the air: Mets were considering Eric Chavez to become their bench coach before deciding he's a better fit as hitting coach, per sources. The team now intends to name a younger, analytics-driven individual as its bench coach. https://t.co/aSVBDBWWAsBeat Writer / Columnist
Update on Juan Soto’s younger brother, Elian Soto. #LGMA note on Elian Soto, that famous younger brother who recently posted an Instagram video decked out in Mets gear: he won't be eligible to sign until the next int'l period in 2023, as opposed to the one that begins next week. So don't expect any movement on that for a while yet.Blogger / Podcaster
