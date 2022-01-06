New York Mets

CBS Sports
70407320_thumbnail

Mets swipe Eric Chavez from Yankees as former slugger reportedly joins Buck Showalter's staff as hitting coach - CBSSports.com

by: Matt Snyder CBS Sports 1h

Chavez was originally announced as a Yankees assistant last month

More Recent New York Mets Articles

ESPN
70409784_thumbnail

Former Mets acting GM Scott acquitted of DUI

by: Associated Press ESPN 5m

Former New York Mets acting general manager Zack Scott was acquitted Thursday of drunken-driving charges stemming from his arrest last...

USA Today
53447546_thumbnail

Former Mets acting GM Zack Scott acquitted of DUI charges

by: AP USA Today 6m

Former New York Mets acting general manager Zack Scott has been cleared of drunken-driving charges stemming from his...

Rising Apple
70409425_thumbnail

NY Mets Thursday Thought: Something to watch for from Robinson Cano

by: N/A Fansided: Rising Apple 13m

Robinson Cano was once one of the best second baseman in baseball. Those days are long gone now, but the New York Mets are hoping they can squeeze a little more

nj.com
67100511_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Mets promote ex-Yankees infielder to manager at Double-A Binghamton - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 13m

The New York Mets decided on the managers for their minor-league teams in Syracuse, Binghamton, Brooklyn and St. Lucie.

The Score
70409188_thumbnail

Ex-Mets GM Zack Scott found not guilty of DWI

by: Tom Ruminski The Score 18m

Former New York Mets general manager Zack Scott was found not guilty of driving while intoxicated Thursday in a White Plains, New York, court following his DWI arrest in late August, according to Tim Britton of The Athletic.Scott was also found not guilty of the lesser charge of driving while...

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
MLB: Mets.com
70408890_thumbnail

Former Mets GM Scott acquitted of DWI

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 25m

NEW YORK -- Former Mets executive Zack Scott was acquitted Thursday on DWI charges stemming from a Sept. 1 arrest in White Plains, N.Y. Scott received a pair of $100 fines for traffic violations, but he was found not guilty of two other more severe charges, including driving while intoxicated.

Mets Merized
70408201_thumbnail

OTD 2016: Mike Piazza Elected to Hall of Fame

by: Brian Wright Mets Merized Online 44m

His statistics without context would've assured him first-ballot election. A 143 OPS+, a career .308 batting average, six seasons with 100 or more RBIs, and 427 home runs.Impressive numbers ma

SNY Mets

Potential Mets trade targets to bolster bullpen | Mets Hot Stove | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 58m

Jim Duquette explains why he believes reliever Craig Kimbrel could be a great target for the Mets to set their sights on and help bolster their bullpen. Josh...

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets

  • profile photo
    SNY @SNYtv 5m
    Intellectual diversity and a deep Yankees influence have been key components as the Mets assemble their coaching staff (via @martinonyc) https://t.co/Dp4iZD5JTf
    TV / Radio Network
  • profile photo
    NY Daily News Sports @NYDNSports 9m
    RT @DeeshaThosar: To clear the air: Mets were considering Eric Chavez to become their bench coach before deciding he's a better fit as hitting coach, per sources. The team now intends to name a younger, analytics-driven individual as its bench coach. https://t.co/aSVBDBWWAs
    Newspaper / Magazine
  • profile photo
    Mike Puma @NYPost_Mets 10m
    One big reason the Mets haven't officially announced any of the coaching additions yet: "Very thorough" background checks for everybody.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    New York Mets @Mets 13m
    #TBT to when @keithhernandez brought the fireworks on July 4, 1985 and hit for his first career cycle.
    Official Team Account
  • profile photo
    Deesha @DeeshaThosar 13m
    To clear the air: Mets were considering Eric Chavez to become their bench coach before deciding he's a better fit as hitting coach, per sources. The team now intends to name a younger, analytics-driven individual as its bench coach. https://t.co/aSVBDBWWAs
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    GENY Mets Report @genymets 15m
    Update on Juan Soto’s younger brother, Elian Soto. #LGM
    Anthony DiComo
    A note on Elian Soto, that famous younger brother who recently posted an Instagram video decked out in Mets gear: he won't be eligible to sign until the next int'l period in 2023, as opposed to the one that begins next week. So don't expect any movement on that for a while yet.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • More Mets Tweets