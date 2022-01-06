- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
‘Get Metsmerized’ Podcast Episode 18: Mets Prospect Jake Mangum
by: Sal Manzo — Mets Merized Online 2h
Mets fans, episode 18 is here!This week Mike Mayer and I are joined by Mets minor league prospect, center fielder Jake Mangum!Jake had some great conversations with us about his
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Eric Chavez leaves Yankees' position to become Mets' top hitting coach, source says | Newsday
by: Anthony Rieber — Newsday 23m
A little more than two weeks after joining the Yankees as an assistant hitting coach, Eric Chavez is leaving to become the top hitting coach for the Mets, a source confirmed on Thursday. Chavez, the f
Ex-Mets acting GM Zack Scott acquitted of DWI charges
by: Sportsnaut — Sportsnaut 38m
Former New York Mets acting general manager Zack Scott was acquitted of drunken-driving charges Thursday in White Plains (N.Y.) City Court.
Press Release: Robbie Robinson Named St. Lucie Mets Manager
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 51m
Robbie Robinson named St. Lucie Mets manager Victor Ramos, Victor Burgos, Gilbert Gomez, Bryce Wheary round out coaching staff PORT ST. ...
Who should fill out Mets' rotation in 2022? Breaking down internal and external options
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 56m
As the New York Mets continue to build their roster for the 2022 MLB season, who should fill out the starting rotation?
Former Mets acting GM Scott acquitted of DUI
by: AP — ESPN Chicago: Cubs Blog 1h
— Former New York Mets acting general manager Zack Scott was acquitted Thursday of drunken-driving charges stemming from his arrest last...
New York Mets get surprise win in personnel battle with Yankees
by: Kevin Henry — Fansided: Call To The Pen 2h
Eric Chavez is trading in his New York Yankees pinstripes for New York Mets orange and blue. Chavez, who logged 171 games as a player with the Yankees duri...
Mets fan favorite Edgardo Alfonzo says the team told him they had 'no openings' for him
by: Bryan Kalbrosky — USA Today: For The Win 2h
Edgardo Alfonzo reached out to the organization about returning to the team either as a coach or for a role within their player development department.
MLB rumors: More details on ESPN’s possible ‘ManningCast’ with ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 2h
ESPN is considering taking former New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez out of the broadcast booth for Sunday Night Baseball.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Luis Rivera, who was an All-Star infielder for the Cyclones in 2009, will return to Coney Island as manager for the 2022 club. Here's a look at the full coaching staff for your 2022 Brooklyn squad. #amazinstartshereMinors
-
New Post: Binghamton Rumble Ponies Announce 2022 Coaching Staff https://t.co/QVi3SmhZVI #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @JonHeyman: Mets are hiring Eric Chavez as hitting coach. Yankees granted Mets permission since he was to be assistant hitting coach for them.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @Metsmerized: The Mets did have interest in adding Curtis Granderson to the coaching staff, but he declined per @martinonyc.Super Fan
-
RT @Buster_ESPN: Podcast https://t.co/RyPUIkeGsL A great conversation with @dgoold about the HOF process -- whether changes are needed; the so-called binary ballot; whether writers should be involved. @SlangsOnSports assesses election chances for Clemens, Bonds, Ortiz, Rolen, Schilling.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @MandelSNY: I'm a little bit biased but can we nominate Mets Hot Stove for the investigative journalism Emmy for getting ahead of this story last night? @SteveGelbs @gappleSNY @Sean_Gelman https://t.co/50KY1rMS1LTV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets