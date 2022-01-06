New York Mets

‘Get Metsmerized’ Podcast Episode 18: Mets Prospect Jake Mangum

by: Sal Manzo Mets Merized Online 2h

 Mets fans, episode 18 is here!This week Mike Mayer and I are joined by Mets minor league prospect, center fielder Jake Mangum!Jake had some great conversations with us about his

Newsday
70415101_thumbnail

Eric Chavez leaves Yankees' position to become Mets' top hitting coach, source says | Newsday

by: Anthony Rieber Newsday 23m

A little more than two weeks after joining the Yankees as an assistant hitting coach, Eric Chavez is leaving to become the top hitting coach for the Mets, a source confirmed on Thursday. Chavez, the f

Sportsnaut
70414531_thumbnail

Ex-Mets acting GM Zack Scott acquitted of DWI charges

by: Sportsnaut Sportsnaut 38m

Former New York Mets acting general manager Zack Scott was acquitted of drunken-driving charges Thursday in White Plains (N.Y.) City Court.

Mack's Mets

Press Release: Robbie Robinson Named St. Lucie Mets Manager

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 51m

  Robbie Robinson named St. Lucie Mets manager Victor Ramos, Victor Burgos, Gilbert Gomez, Bryce Wheary round out coaching staff   PORT ST. ...

SNY.tv
70413969_thumbnail

Who should fill out Mets' rotation in 2022? Breaking down internal and external options

by: @snytv SNY.tv 56m

As the New York Mets continue to build their roster for the 2022 MLB season, who should fill out the starting rotation?

ESPN Chicago: Cubs Blog
70409784_thumbnail

Former Mets acting GM Scott acquitted of DUI

by: AP ESPN Chicago: Cubs Blog 1h

— Former New York Mets acting general manager Zack Scott was acquitted Thursday of drunken-driving charges stemming from his arrest last...

Call To The Pen

New York Mets get surprise win in personnel battle with Yankees

by: Kevin Henry Fansided: Call To The Pen 2h

Eric Chavez is trading in his New York Yankees pinstripes for New York Mets orange and blue. Chavez, who logged 171 games as a player with the Yankees duri...

For The Win
70412001_thumbnail

Mets fan favorite Edgardo Alfonzo says the team told him they had 'no openings' for him

by: Bryan Kalbrosky USA Today: For The Win 2h

Edgardo Alfonzo reached out to the organization about returning to the team either as a coach or for a role within their player development department.

nj.com
70411647_thumbnail

MLB rumors: More details on ESPN’s possible ‘ManningCast’ with ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2h

ESPN is considering taking former New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez out of the broadcast booth for Sunday Night Baseball.

