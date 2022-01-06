- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MMO Free Agent Profile: Joe Kelly, RHP
by: John Flanigan — Mets Merized Online 2h
Joe Kelly Position: RPBats/Throws: R/RDate of Birth: 6/9/1988 (33)Traditional Stats: 48 G, 2.86 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 50 K, 15 BB, 44 IPAdvanced Stats: 0.7 WAR, 10.2 K/9, 3.08 FIP, 144 ERA+
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Sources: Chavez leaving Yankees for Mets staff
by: Alden Gonzalez, ESPN Staff Writer — ESPN New York: Yankees Blog 1h
The Mets have agreed to hire Eric Chavez as their hitting coach, just weeks after he joined the crosstown Yankees. The transition was said to have been executed in good faith.
Mets Hire Eric Chavez as Hitting Coach
by: James Wagner — NY Times 2h
Eric Chavez was named an assistant hitting coach for the Yankees just last month, but he will move across town to guide Mets hitters instead.
Mets reached out to Curtis Granderson about coaching role
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 2h
According to SNY’s Andy Martino, the Mets reached out to former outfielder Curtis Granderson about a spot on the coaching staff, but he declined.
Eric Chavez: NY Mets hire hitting coach from Yankees staff
by: Justin Toscano — North Jersey 2h
The Mets went across town to find a hitting coach, snatching away Eric Chavez from the Yankees staff.
Brooklyn Cyclones Announce 2022 Coaching Staff
by: John Sheridan — Mets Minors 3h
In addition to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the Brooklyn Cyclones have announced their 2022 coaching staff. Notably, Ed Blankmeyer will not be returning as the manager of the team as he
Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Wilfredo Tovar
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 3h
Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Wilfredo Tovar
PRESS RELEASE: BROOKLYN CYCLONES ANNOUNCE 2022 COACHING STAFF
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 3h
Former Cyclones All-Star Set to Guide Club BROOKLYN, NY – January 6, 2022 – The Brooklyn Cyclones will begin the 2022 season, their second...
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Give me Grandy as an assistant hitting coach and lets give a C- reason for Yankees and Mets fans to hate each other for the 2022 season !Per @martinonyc -Curtis Granderson declined to join the Mets' coaching staff -Brian Butterfield and Carlos Beltran are not candidates to join the staffBlogger / Podcaster
-
Per @martinonyc -Curtis Granderson declined to join the Mets' coaching staff -Brian Butterfield and Carlos Beltran are not candidates to join the staffBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @nut_history: Kermit bringing the heatBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @PitchingNinja: Lowest Spin Rate on a Strikeout in 2021? Mickey Jannis, Knuckleball [149 RPMs] 🦋Blogger / Podcaster
-
people reading/enjoying my work will never get old. all I need from this, tbh..What is one thing you have done or experienced in your sports career that would absolutely blow 12-year-old you’s mind 🤯?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Check out @ConnorJRogers and my interview with Mets 2021 2nd rounder @CalvinZiegler19 from earlier today. It was a great conversation and a chance to learn about a highly regarded prospect Please subscribe to the channel so you don’t miss other videos! https://t.co/8qI1p51G11Minors
- More Mets Tweets