ESPN NY Yankees Blog
Sources: Chavez leaving Yankees for Mets staff

by: Alden Gonzalez, ESPN Staff Writer ESPN New York: Yankees Blog 1h

The Mets have agreed to hire Eric Chavez as their hitting coach, just weeks after he joined the crosstown Yankees. The transition was said to have been executed in good faith.

MLB: Mets.com
Top pop culture moments for all 30 teams

by: Will Leitch MLB: Mets 9m

Every franchise has its pop culture moments, whether it’s George dragging the Commissioner’s Trophy around Yankee Stadium in Seinfeld, the family from the movie Parenthood going to a Cardinals game or Magnum, P.I. wearing a Tigers hat. Some teams are ubiquitous in pop culture, like the Yankees, and...

The New York Times
Mets Hire Eric Chavez as Hitting Coach

by: James Wagner NY Times 2h

Eric Chavez was named an assistant hitting coach for the Yankees just last month, but he will move across town to guide Mets hitters instead.

Mets Merized
MMO Free Agent Profile: Joe Kelly, RHP

by: John Flanigan Mets Merized Online 2h

Joe Kelly Position: RPBats/Throws: R/RDate of Birth: 6/9/1988 (33)Traditional Stats: 48 G, 2.86 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 50 K, 15 BB, 44 IPAdvanced Stats: 0.7 WAR, 10.2 K/9, 3.08 FIP, 144 ERA+

WFAN
Mets reached out to Curtis Granderson about coaching role

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 2h

According to SNY’s Andy Martino, the Mets reached out to former outfielder Curtis Granderson about a spot on the coaching staff, but he declined.

North Jersey
Eric Chavez: NY Mets hire hitting coach from Yankees staff

by: Justin Toscano North Jersey 3h

The Mets went across town to find a hitting coach, snatching away Eric Chavez from the Yankees staff.

Mets Minors
Brooklyn Cyclones Announce 2022 Coaching Staff

by: John Sheridan Mets Minors 3h

 In addition to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the Brooklyn Cyclones have announced their 2022 coaching staff. Notably, Ed Blankmeyer will not be returning as the manager of the team as he

Metstradamus
Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Wilfredo Tovar

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 3h

Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Wilfredo Tovar

