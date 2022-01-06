- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
NL Notes: Knebel, Phillies, Mets Coaches, Reds
by: Sean Bavazzano — MLB Trade Rumors 1h
In a piece for the The Athletic, Matt Gelb recaps the frantic lead-up to the Phillies' signing of right-handed reliever Corey Knebel, …
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Top pop culture moments for all 30 teams
by: Will Leitch — MLB: Mets 2h
Every franchise has its pop culture moments, whether it’s George dragging the Commissioner’s Trophy around Yankee Stadium in Seinfeld, the family from the movie Parenthood going to a Cardinals game or Magnum, P.I. wearing a Tigers hat. Some teams are ubiquitous in pop culture, like the Yankees, and...
Sources: Chavez leaving Yankees for Mets staff
by: Alden Gonzalez, ESPN Staff Writer — ESPN New York: Yankees Blog 3h
The Mets have agreed to hire Eric Chavez as their hitting coach, just weeks after he joined the crosstown Yankees. The transition was said to have been executed in good faith.
Mets Hire Eric Chavez as Hitting Coach
by: James Wagner — NY Times 4h
Eric Chavez was named an assistant hitting coach for the Yankees just last month, but he will move across town to guide Mets hitters instead.
MMO Free Agent Profile: Joe Kelly, RHP
by: John Flanigan — Mets Merized Online 4h
Joe Kelly Position: RPBats/Throws: R/RDate of Birth: 6/9/1988 (33)Traditional Stats: 48 G, 2.86 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 50 K, 15 BB, 44 IPAdvanced Stats: 0.7 WAR, 10.2 K/9, 3.08 FIP, 144 ERA+
Mets reached out to Curtis Granderson about coaching role
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 4h
According to SNY’s Andy Martino, the Mets reached out to former outfielder Curtis Granderson about a spot on the coaching staff, but he declined.
Eric Chavez: NY Mets hire hitting coach from Yankees staff
by: Justin Toscano — North Jersey 5h
The Mets went across town to find a hitting coach, snatching away Eric Chavez from the Yankees staff.
Brooklyn Cyclones Announce 2022 Coaching Staff
by: John Sheridan — Mets Minors 5h
In addition to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the Brooklyn Cyclones have announced their 2022 coaching staff. Notably, Ed Blankmeyer will not be returning as the manager of the team as he
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
This is an electric call by BA as badly as I was missing Breen’s bangs tonightMisc
-
MoodBeat Writer / Columnist
-
ROWAN GLASS COBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Quickley and Randle turned this game around and got the crowd going before Fournier took overMisc
-
I will continue to cover the Mets. You decide whether that's a good thing or a bad thing.@TheAthletic @TimBritton Does this mean The Athletic will stop covering the Mets, which has been the unstated policy of the NYT for some years now.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @BackPageGuyNYDN: Here's our @nydnsports back page. @mets @APSE_sportmedia @mlb @MLBNetwork https://t.co/dY3laYpJAx https://t.co/ftYLmk5C96Newspaper / Magazine
- More Mets Tweets