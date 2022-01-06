- IN
Julius Randle’s thumbs-down message to Knicks fans: ‘Shut the f–k up’
by: Marc Berman — New York Post 37m
Julius Randle knows how to overshadow a great win.
Syracuse Mets name Kevin Boles their manager for the 2022 season | WSYR
by: Mario Sacco — LOCALSYR 21m
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE METS) – The 2022 Syracuse Mets coaching staff has been announced and features three returning staff members and five new ones. Manager Kevin Boles will lead Syracuse …
AP source: Mets hiring hitting coach Chávez away from Yanks
by: AP — USA Today 47m
The New York Mets are set to hire Eric Chávez as hitting coach, luring him away from the crosstown Yankees as the...
NL Notes: Knebel, Phillies, Mets Coaches, Reds
by: Sean Bavazzano — MLB Trade Rumors 3h
In a piece for the The Athletic, Matt Gelb recaps the frantic lead-up to the Phillies' signing of right-handed reliever Corey Knebel, …
Top pop culture moments for all 30 teams
by: Will Leitch — MLB: Mets 4h
Every franchise has its pop culture moments, whether it’s George dragging the Commissioner’s Trophy around Yankee Stadium in Seinfeld, the family from the movie Parenthood going to a Cardinals game or Magnum, P.I. wearing a Tigers hat. Some teams are ubiquitous in pop culture, like the Yankees, and...
Sources: Chavez leaving Yankees for Mets staff
by: Alden Gonzalez, ESPN Staff Writer — ESPN New York: Yankees Blog 5h
The Mets have agreed to hire Eric Chavez as their hitting coach, just weeks after he joined the crosstown Yankees. The transition was said to have been executed in good faith.
Mets Hire Eric Chavez as Hitting Coach
by: James Wagner — NY Times 6h
Eric Chavez was named an assistant hitting coach for the Yankees just last month, but he will move across town to guide Mets hitters instead.
MMO Free Agent Profile: Joe Kelly, RHP
by: John Flanigan — Mets Merized Online 6h
Joe Kelly Position: RPBats/Throws: R/RDate of Birth: 6/9/1988 (33)Traditional Stats: 48 G, 2.86 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 50 K, 15 BB, 44 IPAdvanced Stats: 0.7 WAR, 10.2 K/9, 3.08 FIP, 144 ERA+
no yeah this works wellI asked Julius Randle what he meant with his thumbs down to the Garden crowd. His answer: "Shut the **** up."Misc
Tomorrow morning at 10am ET. GRAB YOUR OUTING TICKETS TO DC!Grab your tickets to DC tomorrow morning at 10am ET! Set an alarm now! https://t.co/bPFRb3fliz https://t.co/AnXd93eRzKSuper Fan
RT @NYPost_Brazille: I’m excited for the looming debate of whether to boo or not to boo. It’s been a whole four months since that was a thing.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @SheaUpperDeck: Ah, memories. I am gonna miss him. #JavyBaez #Lindor #JuliusRandle https://t.co/iluxAU0Cyr https://t.co/7MltTin6HbBlogger / Podcaster
It’s worth remembering that less than a week after Javy Baez thumbs-downed #Mets fans, those same fans were chanting his name at CitiField. Fans have a short memory when you give them a reason to have a short memory. #KnicksBeat Writer / Columnist
“Trending in Basketball”Beat Writer / Columnist
