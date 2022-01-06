New York Mets

USA Today
AP source: Mets hiring hitting coach Chávez away from Yanks

by: AP USA Today 48m

The New York Mets are set to hire Eric Chávez as hitting coach, luring him away from the crosstown Yankees as the...

LOCALSYR
Syracuse Mets name Kevin Boles their manager for the 2022 season | WSYR

by: Mario Sacco LOCALSYR 21m

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE METS) – The 2022 Syracuse Mets coaching staff has been announced and features three returning staff members and five new ones. Manager Kevin Boles will lead Syracuse …

New York Post
Julius Randle’s thumbs-down message to Knicks fans: ‘Shut the f–k up’

by: Marc Berman New York Post 37m

Julius Randle knows how to overshadow a great win.

MLB Trade Rumors
NL Notes: Knebel, Phillies, Mets Coaches, Reds

by: Sean Bavazzano MLB Trade Rumors 3h

In a piece for the The Athletic, Matt Gelb recaps the frantic lead-up to the Phillies' signing of right-handed reliever Corey Knebel, …

MLB: Mets.com
Top pop culture moments for all 30 teams

by: Will Leitch MLB: Mets 4h

Every franchise has its pop culture moments, whether it’s George dragging the Commissioner’s Trophy around Yankee Stadium in Seinfeld, the family from the movie Parenthood going to a Cardinals game or Magnum, P.I. wearing a Tigers hat. Some teams are ubiquitous in pop culture, like the Yankees, and...

ESPN NY Yankees Blog
Sources: Chavez leaving Yankees for Mets staff

by: Alden Gonzalez, ESPN Staff Writer ESPN New York: Yankees Blog 5h

The Mets have agreed to hire Eric Chavez as their hitting coach, just weeks after he joined the crosstown Yankees. The transition was said to have been executed in good faith.

The New York Times
Mets Hire Eric Chavez as Hitting Coach

by: James Wagner NY Times 6h

Eric Chavez was named an assistant hitting coach for the Yankees just last month, but he will move across town to guide Mets hitters instead.

Mets Merized
MMO Free Agent Profile: Joe Kelly, RHP

by: John Flanigan Mets Merized Online 6h

Joe Kelly Position: RPBats/Throws: R/RDate of Birth: 6/9/1988 (33)Traditional Stats: 48 G, 2.86 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 50 K, 15 BB, 44 IPAdvanced Stats: 0.7 WAR, 10.2 K/9, 3.08 FIP, 144 ERA+

