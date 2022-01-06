- IN
Reflecting on Mike Piazza's Mets career on the sixth anniversary of his HOF election | Baseball Night in NY
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 16m
On BNNY, the crew looks back at Mike Piazza's career with the Mets on the sixth anniversary of him being voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Syracuse Mets name Kevin Boles their manager for the 2022 season | WSYR
by: Mario Sacco — LOCALSYR 2h
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE METS) – The 2022 Syracuse Mets coaching staff has been announced and features three returning staff members and five new ones. Manager Kevin Boles will lead Syracuse …
AP source: Mets hiring hitting coach Chávez away from Yanks
by: AP — USA Today 3h
The New York Mets are set to hire Eric Chávez as hitting coach, luring him away from the crosstown Yankees as the...
NL Notes: Knebel, Phillies, Mets Coaches, Reds
by: Sean Bavazzano — MLB Trade Rumors 5h
In a piece for the The Athletic, Matt Gelb recaps the frantic lead-up to the Phillies' signing of right-handed reliever Corey Knebel, …
Top pop culture moments for all 30 teams
by: Will Leitch — MLB: Mets 6h
Every franchise has its pop culture moments, whether it’s George dragging the Commissioner’s Trophy around Yankee Stadium in Seinfeld, the family from the movie Parenthood going to a Cardinals game or Magnum, P.I. wearing a Tigers hat. Some teams are ubiquitous in pop culture, like the Yankees, and...
Sources: Chavez leaving Yankees for Mets staff
by: Alden Gonzalez, ESPN Staff Writer — ESPN New York: Yankees Blog 7h
The Mets have agreed to hire Eric Chavez as their hitting coach, just weeks after he joined the crosstown Yankees. The transition was said to have been executed in good faith.
Mets Hire Eric Chavez as Hitting Coach
by: James Wagner — NY Times 8h
Eric Chavez was named an assistant hitting coach for the Yankees just last month, but he will move across town to guide Mets hitters instead.
