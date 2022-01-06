New York Mets

MLB rumors: Yankees announcer Michael Kay to join ESPN’s Alex Rodriguez ‘ManningCast’ - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 24m

ESPN is shaking up its MLB coverage, taking former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez out of the Sunday Night Baseball broadcast booth.

MLB rumors: Mets’ Buck Showalter tried to hire ex-Yankees star for coaching staff - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 17m

New York Mets manager Buck Showalter is assembling his coaching staff and was interested in bringing in a former New York Yankees outfielder.

Rising Apple
70432509_thumbnail

The state of the NY Mets bullpen

by: N/A Fansided: Rising Apple 17m

As the New York Mets hope to contend not only for the National League East crown, but the World Series, the team must fill their glaring holes in the bullpen.

New York Post
70432319_thumbnail

Predicting where the top remaining MLB free agents will sign once the lockout ends

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 20m

Not every top free agent signed before the lockout. Where are those without a home headed?

SNY.tv

Reflecting on Mike Piazza's Mets career on the sixth anniversary of his HOF election | Baseball Night in NY

by: @snytv SNY.tv 5h

On BNNY, the crew looks back at Mike Piazza's career with the Mets on the sixth anniversary of him being voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

LOCALSYR
70427559_thumbnail

Syracuse Mets name Kevin Boles their manager for the 2022 season | WSYR

by: Mario Sacco LOCALSYR 7h

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE METS) – The 2022 Syracuse Mets coaching staff has been announced and features three returning staff members and five new ones. Manager Kevin Boles will lead Syracuse …

New York Post
70427022_thumbnail

Julius Randle’s thumbs-down message to Knicks fans: ‘Shut the f–k up’

by: Marc Berman New York Post 7h

Julius Randle knows how to overshadow a great win.

USA Today
53447546_thumbnail

AP source: Mets hiring hitting coach Chávez away from Yanks

by: AP USA Today 7h

The New York Mets are set to hire Eric Chávez as hitting coach, luring him away from the crosstown Yankees as the...

