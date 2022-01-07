New York Mets

Ex-Yankees’ David Cone is in, A-Rod is out in major shakeup of ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball lineup - nj.com

by: Bob Klapisch | bklapisch@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2h

ESPN announced on Friday that former New York Yankees and New York Mets pitcher (and current YES Network analyst) David Cone will join Sunday Night Baseball.

Job Posting: New York Mets Bench Coach, Dominican Republic Academy

by: Meg Rowley FanGraphs 3m

The Mets are hiring.

Baseball Hall of Fame 2022: Why Alex Rodriguez belongs in Cooperstown - nj.com

by: Joe Giglio | jgiglio@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 23m

Alex Rodriguez is eligible to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame this year, but likely won’t be. That’s a mistake.

Mets Morning News for January 7, 2022

by: Christian Romo SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 24m

Your Friday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.

NY Mets: Randy Myers became one of the game’s best closers we forget about

by: N/A Fansided: Rising Apple 43m

Randy Myers made his MLB debut just in time to enjoy some fun with the New York Mets. He participated in only one game in 1985, saw action in 10.2 innings in 19

Reese Kaplan -- Figuring Out the Infielders on the Roster

by: Reese Kaplan Mack's Mets 47m

If you're obsessively reading about the players the Mets could or should add to the roster if and when the lockout comes to an end, you're l...

Morning Briefing: Mets’ Major, Minor League Coaching Staffs Take Shape

by: Johnluke Chaparro Mets Merized Online 2h

Good morning, Mets fans!In a move that no one expected, former major league third baseman Eric Chavez jumps cross town to join the Mets as their new hitting coach. Chavez, who was hired as the

Giving Alex Rodriguez a “Manningcast” is an awful idea

by: Tab Bamford Elite Sports NY 2h

Giving Alex Rodriguez a "Manningcast" is an awful idea first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.

Predicting where the top remaining MLB free agents will sign once the lockout ends

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 3h

Not every top free agent signed before the lockout. Where are those without a home headed?

