The Mets Police
Sites starving for content REALLY EXCITED about new Mets hitting coach Eric Chavez

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1h

Man, the Metsosphere is lit up with the big huge news that Eric Chavez is the new Mets hitting coach, a job he should hold for years unless Pete Alonso runs him out of town. The Yankees had found M…

Mets Merized
One Year Ago Today: Mets Acquire Francisco Lindor

by: Dan Quinones Mets Merized Online 5m

When Steve Cohen bought the Mets, it was no secret that the Mets would soon be looking to make a big splash. One year ago today, the Mets completed the first blockbuster trade of the Cohen era whe

Mets Daddy

Juluis Randle Is Not Javier Baez

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 13m

On August 29, 2021, as the New York Mets had long since past fallen well out of a National League East race they once had a stranglehold, Javier Baez gave the fans a thumbs down. After the game, Ba…

Amazin' Avenue
Mets Top 25 Prospects for 2022: 17

by: Steve Sypa SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 17m

Next up on this list is a right-hander with one of the best secondary pitches in the system.

SNY.tv
Mets considering Jeff Pickler for bench coach: reports

by: @snytv SNY.tv 45m

Jeff Pickler is among the candidates for the New York Mets' bench coach job.

Rising Apple
Generation of NY Mets fans yearning for a championship

by: N/A Fansided: Rising Apple 1h

It has been said that growing up a New York Mets fan is like a rollercoaster ride and boy is that true. It doesn’t matter what era you’ve come from, this team h

MLB Trade Rumors
Coaching/Organzational Notes: Beltran, Mets, Chavez, Manno

by: Mark Polishuk MLB Trade Rumors 2h

When the Padres were putting together their new coaching staff this winter, the club had some talks with Carlos Beltran …

MLB Daily Dish
MLB Trade Rumors and News: Mets hire Eric Chavez as hitting coach

by: Eric Cole SB Nation: MLB Daily Dish 2h

The Mets continued to overhaul their coaching staff as we await news about the CBA negotiations.

