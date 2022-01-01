- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
These are a few of Buck's favorite things
by: Mike Lupica — MLB: Mets 2h
Buck Showalter is back in baseball now, back in New York, back with the Mets. He first managed in New York, with the Yankees, 30 years ago in 1992. He last managed in 2018 with the Orioles and worked in television after that, with both the MLB Network and with
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Tom Brennan - Pre-Emptive Strikes From Metsville
by: Tom Brennan — Mack's Mets 41m
Spend a lot, win a lot, pay the tax, and then just relax. Winning beats fretting. We've seen in movies and such the times when a country mi...
NY Mets News: This trade proposal from Jim Duquette for Craig Kimbrel is no good
by: N/A — Fansided: Rising Apple 1h
People ain’t no good nor is this New York Mets trade proposal provided by Jim Duquette, a man who once was the actual general manager for the team. If Duquette
2022 Syracuse Mets Coaching Staff Announced
by: Stephen Devine — Mets Minors 1h
While the lockout continues to loom large, not all Mets decisions are stuck in neutral. The Syracuse Mets announced the new look of their 2022 coaching staff, including new manager Kevin Boles.
Syracuse Mets Announce 2022 Coaching Staff
by: New York Mets — MLB: Official New York Mets Blog 2h
Manager Kevin Boles joins returning Hitting Coach Joel Chimelis and Pitching Coach Steve Schrenk to lead Syracuse in 2022.
One Year Ago Today: Mets Acquire Francisco Lindor
by: Dan Quinones — Mets Merized Online 2h
When Steve Cohen bought the Mets, it was no secret that the Mets would soon be looking to make a big splash. One year ago today, the Mets completed the first blockbuster trade of the Cohen era whe
Juluis Randle Is Not Javier Baez
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 2h
On August 29, 2021, as the New York Mets had long since past fallen well out of a National League East race they once had a stranglehold, Javier Baez gave the fans a thumbs down. After the game, Ba…
Mets Top 25 Prospects for 2022: 17
by: Steve Sypa — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
Next up on this list is a right-hander with one of the best secondary pitches in the system.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Among 61 left-handed hitters with a min. 800 PAs against RHP since 2019, Kyle Schwarber owns the highest ISO at .308. In that same span, Mets’ LHHs have posted a .187 ISO against RHP. #Mets #LGMThe New York Post is reporting that Kyle Schwarber could be a potential target for the Mets. What are your thoughts? https://t.co/AZTjHa2NOeBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Ben_Yoel: One year ago today, the Mets acquired the greatest SS in the history of New York baseball.Super Fan
-
💪🏻Secured my @The7Line tickets for the Nats park takeover. Praying to the baseball gods that Mad Max gets the start.Super Fan
-
As long as they know @BobbyValentine invented the wrapNorth Korea claims Kim Jong Un’s dad invented the burrito https://t.co/N0ptwBhsEV https://t.co/q5UudFLNx7Super Fan
-
What’s next for the #Mets if this lockout ever ends?Misc
-
This was the first big deal under Steve Cohen’s ownership. As one rival FO executive told Tom Verducci last year: “This is the signal that the Mets are going to be a big player in MLB.” #MetsOTD one year ago: The Mets acquire Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco. #LGM https://t.co/i1h8QX9mfLBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets