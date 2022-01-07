New York Mets

Mets Merized
OTD 1992: Tom Seaver Elected to Baseball’s Hall of Fame

by: Rich Sparago Mets Merized Online 2h

On January 7, 1992, Tom Seaver was elected to the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame along with Rollie Fingers.Seaver was elected with 98.8%  of the vote in his first year of eligibility, whi

Daily News
Mets focus on experience in filling out Buck Showalter's staff - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 21m

In the past week, the Mets have added three coaches with a combined 36 years of major-league playing experience between them.

Metstradamus
Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Jonathan Villar

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 36m

Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Jonathan Villar

Mets Merized
Puma: Scherzer Could Prod Mets to Pursue Schwarber

by: Joe D Mets Merized Online 1h

No team has done more in the way of additions and improvements as the New York Mets this offseason. Not only did they address some serious concerns within the rotation and lineup, but they did so

NBC Sports
Report: Mets hiring hitting coach Eric Chavez away from Yankees

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 2h

The Mets are set to hire Eric Chavez as hitting coach as the team begins to put together a staff under new manager Buck Showalter.

Mack's Mets
Tom Brennan - Pre-Emptive Strikes From Metsville

by: Tom Brennan Mack's Mets 3h

Spend a lot, win a lot, pay the tax, and then just relax.  Winning beats fretting. We've seen in movies and such the times when a country mi...

Rising Apple
NY Mets News: This trade proposal from Jim Duquette for Craig Kimbrel is no good

by: N/A Fansided: Rising Apple 3h

People ain’t no good nor is this New York Mets trade proposal provided by Jim Duquette, a man who once was the actual general manager for the team. If Duquette

Mets Minors
2022 Syracuse Mets Coaching Staff Announced

by: Stephen Devine Mets Minors 3h

While the lockout continues to loom large, not all Mets decisions are stuck in neutral. The Syracuse Mets announced the new look of their 2022 coaching staff, including new manager Kevin Boles.

MLB: Mets.com
These are a few of Buck's favorite things

by: Mike Lupica MLB: Mets 4h

Buck Showalter is back in baseball now, back in New York, back with the Mets. He first managed in New York, with the Yankees, 30 years ago in 1992. He last managed in 2018 with the Orioles and worked in television after that, with both the MLB Network and with

