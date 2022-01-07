- IN
Hot Stove History: How The Yankees Almost Acquired Zack Wheeler From The Mets
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 2h
The Mets and Yankees haven't agreed to a player-for-player trade since the Mike Stanton-for-Felix Heredia swap in December 2004, but …
Dan Reilly, the Original Mr. Met, Is Dead at 83
by: Richard Sandomir — NY Times 2h
For four seasons at Shea Stadium, when the Mets were dreadful but beloved, he donned a giant head and roamed the stands greeting fans as the team’s mascot.
Why New York Mets’ playoff hopes come down to Francisco Lindor
by: Robbie Stratakos — Sportsnaut 2h
The New York Mets are the clear-cut winners of the MLB offseason. Why? Their 2022 starting rotation includes Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer. This is baseball's
Now with New York Mets, Mark Canha pens heartfelt goodbye to Oakland
by: Kevin Henry — Fansided: Call To The Pen 2h
Tony Bennett may have left his heart in San Francisco, but it's clear that former Oakland A's and soon-to-be New York Mets outfielder Mark Canha left a pie...
Five For Friday: Five Reasons Not to Trade Jeff McNeil
by: Rob Friedland — Mets Merized Online 3h
Let’s lay one thing out on the table, almost anyone is fair game trade bait if the juice is worth the squeeze. If the Dodgers put Walker Buehler on the block for Jeff McNeil (hyperbole alert), y
Mets focus on experience in filling out Buck Showalter's staff - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 4h
In the past week, the Mets have added three coaches with a combined 36 years of major-league playing experience between them.
Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Jonathan Villar
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 4h
Report: Mets hiring hitting coach Eric Chavez away from Yankees
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 6h
The Mets are set to hire Eric Chavez as hitting coach as the team begins to put together a staff under new manager Buck Showalter.
Like clockworkSuper Fan
RT @DerekVanRiper: 🎙️ Rates & Barrels ⚾️ @enosarris, @Britt_Ghiroli & I discussed 2022 resolutions for a handful of teams, which led us to a Frankie Montas Mets-A's deal + a 3B upgrade in Toronto.... Apple: https://t.co/xOto3VXFoF Spotify: https://t.co/k9NIfiw8i3 YouTube: https://t.co/61cL5ZlpbM https://t.co/mxof98LeIXBeat Writer / Columnist
Jared Diamond had a great piece for the WSJ in Nov. 2020 about the dearth of Black catchers in MLB & how that helped to explain the lack of Black managers in the sport. https://t.co/bYiIBpafOrIn case you were wondering… https://t.co/VJQnxIgmHjBlogger / Podcaster
Solid ranking. #MetsWho are the 9 greatest players in New York Mets history? https://t.co/FUNT9pHiGuBlogger / Podcaster
RT @MattMonagan: He was faster than Cool Papa Bell, he hit .610 vs. MLB pitchers, he won a Purple Heart fighting for the battle-ravaged Harlem Hellfighters in WWI. I spoke with @nlbmprez to tell the story of little known legend Spottswood Poles, an early era Black star. https://t.co/6IHFDsE1LsBlogger / Podcaster
RT @NYBBWAA: ‘Mets hire Eric Chavez away from the Yankees to be their new hitting coach’ by @JustinCToscano for @TheRecordSports: The #Mets didn't go far to find their new hitting coach… https://t.co/ISXXyws9tq https://t.co/IqgnhJYQ2VBeat Writer / Columnist
