Pivotal Year On Deck for Carlos Carrasco
by: Tim Ryder — The Apple 2h
In short, we want Cookie...
MMO Free Agent Profile: Ryan Tepera, RHP
by: James Villani — Mets Merized Online 1h
Position: RPBats/Throws: R/RAge: 34 (11/3/1987)Traditional Stats: 65 G, 0-2, 2.79 ERA, 61.1 IP, 74 SO, 0.880 WHIPAdvanced Stats: 0.6 WAR, 155 ERA+, 2.73 FIP, 7.9 BB%, 30.8 K%RundownT
Draft Thoughts: Clark Elliot, Daniel Susac, Tony Bullard, Jalin Flores
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 2h
12-30-21 - https://www.prospectslive.com/prospects-live/2021/12/29/2022-mlb-draft-top-300-prospects - 60 Clark Elliott OF ...
Catching up with the 'original' Mets 60 years later - New York Daily News
by: Anthony McCarron — NY Daily News 3h
It’s been 60 years since that uproarious, loss-filled season that forever stamped the 1962 Mets among baseball’s most memorable teams.
ESPN Opted For Worst Thing Imaginable Over Nerdcast
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 4h
To a certain degree, every baseball fan complains about national broadcasts. Part of it is the nature of the nearly daily regional broadcasts where there is a more intimate nature of the relationsh…
All 7 NY Mets Cy Young seasons ranked
by: N/A — Fansided: Rising Apple 4h
The New York Mets have always been known for their pitching. Tom Seaver, Nolan Ryan, Jerry Koosman, Doc Gooden, Ron Darling, David Cone, Tom Glavine, Pedro Mart
Three Unheralded Mets Arms Set To Defy Expectations
by: Doug M — Mets Minors 4h
There's always been a bit of ageism in the workplace for minor league baseball players. That comes with the territory in a game where physical skills are said to peak sometime in a young man's 20'
David Cone talks ESPN, Yankees and Gerrit Cole’s chances for a better 2022 | Klapisch - nj.com
by: Bob Klapisch | bklapisch@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 5h
Fresh off his new contract with ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball broadcast, David Cone spoke at length about the baseball world around him.
I’m at the RAC (Jersey Mike’s Arena)! @RaphealDavis3 and I have @RutgersMBB and @HuskerHoops at 2 eastern on @BigTenNetwork.TV / Radio Personality
Why?@DarrenJMeenan It the wearing of baseball caps backwards, regardless of time of day that need to be stopped.Free Agent
RT @BaseballCloudUS: Top 1B Salary/bWAR leaders (2021): 1. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($89K) 2. Ty France ($137K) 3. Pete Alonso ($161K) 4. Jared Walsh ($211K) 5. Nate Lowe ($240K) 6. C.J. Cron ($294K) 7. Frank Schwindel ($336K) 8. Connor Joe ($357K) 9. Yandy Diaz ($368K) 10. Darin Ruf ($440K) https://t.co/iULRWDfrAtBeat Writer / Columnist
Kyle Schwarber's xwOBA against fastballs in 2021: .434; 14th-highest among 291 hitters with a min. 150 PAs. The #Mets collective xwOBA against fastballs in 2021: .334; 3-way tie for 22nd-lowest in MLB. @Metsmerized #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Just cause @stoolpresidente is fancy now, doesn’t mean the Stoolies will want to be. @StoolRiverNorthFree Agent
Yes. Go to YouTube and fine a One on One I did with Jerry a few years ago. He talks about it in hilarious detail.@HowieRose Didn’t Jerry Koosman play a practical joke on Tom Seaver that involved Seaver being traded to Houston for Rader?TV / Radio Personality
