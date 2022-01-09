New York Mets

The Athletic
Rosenthal: Padres deny Mets permission to interview bench-coach candidate, sources said – The Athletic

by: Ken Rosenthal The Athletic 47m

The Padres, according to major-league sources, denied permission for Ryan Flaherty to interview with the Mets.

SNY.tv
Mets Merized
CBS Sports
Mack's Mets
Right now… the Top 13 Third Basemen in the 2022 Draft (UPDATED)

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 1h

(last week’s rank - research through 1-4-22)   A bunch of new stuff has come in… interviews, mock drafts, scouting reports, film, etc.  Majo...

Sports Illustrated
That Championship Fantasy Baseball Season, Part 1

by: Shawn Childs Sports Illustrated 3h

A week-by-week examination of how Phil Dussault won the 2021 National Fantasy Baseball Championship.

nj.com
David Cone to ESPN Q&amp;A, Part 2: Yankees and Mets ready to go head-to-head thanks to Buck Showalter | Klapisch - nj.com

by: Bob Klapisch | bklapisch@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 4h

Part Two of a discussion with former New York Yankees ace David Cone breaks down the New York Mets' new culture under Buck Showalter.

Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News for January 9, 2022

by: Allison McCague SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 4h

Your Sunday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.

