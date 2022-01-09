New York Mets

Talkin' Mets
The Mets What If Show

by: N/A Talkin' Mets 2h

Mike Silva is joined by John Strubel of Mets Rewind as they discuss an alternate version of Mets history. What if Nolan Ryan was never traded? What if Kevin Mitchell stayed in New York? Would Ray Knight have mattered in 1987? A successful Generation K and A-Rod in Blue and Orange are all on the...

Amazin' Avenue
Jeff Pickler removes name from consideration for Mets’ bench coach

by: Vasilis Drimalitis SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h

This comes on the heels of the Padres denying the Mets’ request to speak with Ryan Flaherty

Mack's Mets
Remember 1969: Who Won? Year 3

by: Remember1969 Mack's Mets 3h

  Year 3:  November 2018 through October 2019 Continuing the Who Won the Trade series, we've gotten back the beginning of the age of Van W...

Mets Merized
Jeff Pickler Removes Name From Mets Bench Coach Search

by: Patrick Glynn Mets Merized Online 3h

Cincinnati Reds game planning and outfield coach Jeff Pickler has removed his name from the Mets' bench coach search, according to The Athletic's C. Trent Rosecrans. The report comes just hours af

MLB Trade Rumors
Jeff Pickler Withdraws Name From Consideration For Mets’ Bench Coach

by: Darragh McDonald MLB Trade Rumors 3h

Jeff Pickler has removed his name from consideration for the Mets' bench coach position, per C. Trent Rosecrans of The …

SNY.tv
Mets denied permission to interview Padres' Ryan Flaherty for bench coach: report

by: @snytv SNY.tv 6h

The Mets have been reportedly denied permission to interview Padres' Ryan Flaherty for bench coach role.

CBS Sports
Mets denied permission to interview Padres' Ryan Flaherty for bench coach job, per report - CBSSports.com

by: Mike Axisa CBS Sports 6h

The Mets still have to fill out Buck Showalter's coaching staff

The Athletic
Rosenthal: Padres deny Mets permission to interview bench-coach candidate, sources said – The Athletic

by: Ken Rosenthal The Athletic 6h

The Padres, according to major-league sources, denied permission for Ryan Flaherty to interview with the Mets.

