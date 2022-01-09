- IN
Report: Yankees Promote Rachel Balkovec To Manager At Low A Tampa, First Woman To Lead MLB-Affiliated Club
The 34-year-old Balkovec joined the Yankees organization as a minor league hitting coach in 2019.
The 34-year-old Balkovec joined the Yankees organization as a minor league hitting coach in 2019.
Jeff Pickler removes name from consideration for Mets’ bench coach
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 8h
This comes on the heels of the Padres denying the Mets’ request to speak with Ryan Flaherty
Jeff Pickler Removes Name From Mets Bench Coach Search
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 9h
Cincinnati Reds game planning and outfield coach Jeff Pickler has removed his name from the Mets' bench coach search, according to The Athletic's C. Trent Rosecrans. The report comes just hours af
Jeff Pickler Withdraws Name From Consideration For Mets’ Bench Coach
by: Darragh McDonald — MLB Trade Rumors 9h
Jeff Pickler has removed his name from consideration for the Mets' bench coach position, per C. Trent Rosecrans of The …
Mets denied permission to interview Padres' Ryan Flaherty for bench coach: report
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 12h
The Mets have been reportedly denied permission to interview Padres' Ryan Flaherty for bench coach role.
