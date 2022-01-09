New York Mets

Mets Daddy
Sticks Out For Teddy . . . And Stricter Protective Gear Mandates

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 22m

On January 6, 2022, high school sophomore Teddy Balkind suffered a fatal injury. During a collision, a skate sliced his neck causing him to bleed to death. At this point, we don’t know if he …

