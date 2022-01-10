- IN
MLB insider: 3 of top 5 starters, 2 of top 10 relievers play in New York | Yankees’ bullpen surprise - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 3h
The New York Mets signed right-hander Max Scherzer to a record-setting, three-year, $130 million contract before the MLB lockout.
Draft Thoughts: Roman Anthony, Tristan Smith, Parker Noland, Max Martin
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 34m
12-30-21 - https://www.prospectslive.com/prospects-live/2021/12/29/2022-mlb-draft-top-300-prospects - 114 Roman Anthony OF St...
Mets’ 2022 ZiPS Projections Released
by: Matt Musico — Mets Merized Online 39m
If the MLB lockout has made you starved for any kind of baseball content related to the New York Mets, you're in luck today, my friends.Dan Szymborski of FanGraphs is in charge of the ZiPS pro
2022 Mets ZiPS projections see big things for Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 51m
The Mets' ZiPS projections for the 2022 MLB season are out. Among the highlights? Big seasons for Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor, and a strong first season in Queens for Max Scherzer.
Mets Top 25 Prospects for 2022: 16
by: Steve Sypa — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
Next up on the list is a right-handed analytical darling.
2022 ZiPS Projection: New York Mets
by: Dan Szymborski — FanGraphs 2h
The Mets project rather well, though health and depth concerns with the pitching staff linger.
Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Taijuan Walker
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2h
Rachel Balkovec Becomes First Woman Manager
by: John Sheridan — Mets Minors 2h
Joe Robbins/Icon SportswireThe New York Yankees have hired Rachel Balkovec to manage the Tampa Tarpons (Low-A). This makes Balkovec, 34, the first ever woman hired to manage a minor league team.Mo
Glad to see more female representation in MLB. Still a long way to go, but some big milestones over the last 2 years: - Marlins hire Kim Ng as MLB's 1st female GM in Nov. 2020 - MLB had its 1st all-female broadcast crew in '21 - Rachel Balkovec becomes 1st female MGR in minorsBlogger / Podcaster
"It's A Beautiful Day To Be Alive!" said no one watching the Mets ever.Just as I did last year, I had the neural network generate a motto for each MLB team for the 2022 season. https://t.co/ZjBtpkl7muBlogger / Podcaster
RT @SNYGiants: The Dave Gettleman era is officially over. Gettleman: "We obviously have not had the on-the-field success I expected, and that is disappointing." https://t.co/Z6hQ9NmGB4TV / Radio Personality
#Mets blood drive is Wednesday from 11 AM - 6 PM at Citi Field. Its being held in the Piazza Club. If you donate blood, you get a voucher redeemable for 2 tickets to a select 2022 home game. Gotta be 16, weigh 110 lbs, wear a mask and present proof of vaccination.Blogger / Podcaster
What more could #Mets look to do after the lockout? https://t.co/wkVwmXXFtiBlogger / Podcaster
Just hand him his car keys and a note: "Gettleman, start your engines."It's all insulting the Giants are letting Gettleman "retire." But they're not the #ClassyGiants for nothing. Like, seriously, how does Gettleman still have a job right now while Brian Flores, Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman are all out of work? Even Matt Nagy won more!Beat Writer / Columnist
